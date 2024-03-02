Random Ramsdom: Dan Campbell continues to be asked about Jared Goff

Good morning and happy Saturday! You may be thinking why is today’s Random Ramsdom featuring a story about the Detroit Lions? We want to talk about the Los Angeles Rams around here! Well I think every team is connected one way or the other. Last year the Lions knocked the Rams out of the playoffs and there is a chance these two teams will see each other in the postseason again. I think it’ll be interesting whatever decision the Lions make at quarterback. Lion’s head coach, Dan Campbell, is saying all of the right things, but until Goff’s contract is extended everyone will wonder what the Lions plan to do at QB.

I assume they will work out a deal with Goff sooner or later. In the meantime, please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great weekend!

Dan Campbell: We can win a Super Bowl with Jared Goff



Spoke Glowingly about the #Lions QB pic.twitter.com/yM0PzbUhq9 — Daniel Alameda (@AlamedaViews) February 27, 2024

“I get it because it hasn’t happened yet…To me, Jared Goff is a winning QB. You can win in this league with that guy and you can’t say that for a lot of guys. Take the NFC championship. He gave us a chance to win that…I’m glad he’s ours and you can argue that he’s grown more than a lot of players we’ve had,” Campbell bluntly responded when asked about the perception Jared Goff can’t be a Super Bowl-winning QB.”

The Rams have had talks with S John Johnson III and CB Ahkello Witherspoon about potential 2024 roles, Les Snead said, but he expects both guys to hit the open market after playing on veteran minimum deals in 2023. — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) February 28, 2024

“The 30-year-old had a slow year in terms of interceptions this past year, but the rest of his numbers looked solid. He finished the year with a career-high 122 total tackles, and 80 of those were solo tackles, which was also a career-high. Even though he is aging, Byard still provides a good balance of pass coverage and good tackling ability, which is something that any team could use especially the Rams. He turns 31 years old this August but could provide what the Rams need to win right now.”

While some of the @RamsNFL's top decision-makers are not in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, it still holds value to their coaches and personnel staff. HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead further explained that approach over the last week:https://t.co/CdsXOPLciG — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 1, 2024