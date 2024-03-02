Random Ramsdom: Dan Campbell continues to be asked about Jared Goff

Good morning and happy Saturday! You may be thinking why is today’s Random Ramsdom featuring a story about the Detroit Lions? We want to talk about the Los Angeles Rams around here! Well I think every team is connected one way or the other. Last year the Lions knocked the Rams out of the playoffs and there is a chance these two teams will see each other in the postseason again. I think it’ll be interesting whatever decision the Lions make at quarterback. Lion’s head coach, Dan Campbell, is saying all of the right things, but until Goff’s contract is extended everyone will wonder what the Lions plan to do at QB.
Dan Campbell Makes Stance On Jared Goff Crystal Clear (outkick.com)
“I get it because it hasn’t happened yet…To me, Jared Goff is a winning QB. You can win in this league with that guy and you can’t say that for a lot of guys. Take the NFC championship. He gave us a chance to win that…I’m glad he’s ours and you can argue that he’s grown more than a lot of players we’ve had,” Campbell bluntly responded when asked about the perception Jared Goff can’t be a Super Bowl-winning QB.”
Could Rams Sign Safety Kevin Byard After Being Released by Eagles? (si.com)
“The 30-year-old had a slow year in terms of interceptions this past year, but the rest of his numbers looked solid. He finished the year with a career-high 122 total tackles, and 80 of those were solo tackles, which was also a career-high.
Even though he is aging, Byard still provides a good balance of pass coverage and good tackling ability, which is something that any team could use especially the Rams.
He turns 31 years old this August but could provide what the Rams need to win right now.”
PFF names two ideal picks for the Rams in Round 1 of the draft (ramswire)
“Even if Coleman Shelton returns in 2024 like the team hopes he does, Powers-Johnson would be an excellent selection for the future, with some viewing him as a better prospect than Creed Humphrey. Arnold would fill a major need at cornerback and his prowess in zone coverage makes him an even better fit.
Two obvious weaknesses stand out for the Rams: pass protection and coverage. There may be an immediate need on the interior amid the potential departure of standout guard Kevin Dotson. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson would be an outstanding fit at center to create a solid foundation with 2023 draftee Steve Avila.
If the Rams do choose a defensive player with their first-rounder, they could easily find out what remains from a deep cornerback class. Players like Terrion Arnold and Cooper DeJean would be an easy fit for a team that runs a ton of zone coverages.
We won’t know how exactly the Rams view either prospect until it comes time for them to make a selection in Round 1, but it’s hard to imagine them not coveting both Powers-Johnson and Arnold this year. They’re two outstanding prospects with Pro Bowl potential, while also filling significant needs on the roster.”
