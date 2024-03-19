Where should Rams rank in the NFC after first wave of free agency?

The first wave of free agency is complete and the L.A. Rams appear to be in great shape with the NFL Draft now a month away. LA seemingly came out of nowhere to make a surprise postseason run following a 3-6 start last season.

The Rams should have a path back to contention in a wide-open NFC, yet not everyone was convinced by their 2023 success as evidenced by this tweet:

I completely agree Mr. Ellenbogen, having LA sitting at 10th in the conference is laughable— about as laughable as getting your wisdom teeth pulled. Losing Aaron Donald to retirement hurts. However, that does not justify a freefall in the NFC projections.

There is no way on earth that any reasonable person would put the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons or the Seattle FREAKING Seachickens above the Rams. As much as I like Kirk Cousins, are we really all that sure that the Falcons’ roster was only a quarterback away? Also, how will Cousins play at age 36 and coming off a torn Achilles?

Don’t even get me started on the bad news Bears who have NEVER developed a QB in their existence. I understand Chicago has a solid roster in place but winning the offseason will only get you so far [see the 2022 Broncos and the 2023 Jets]. The Bears will be starting a rookie under center and growing pains will be expected. To have this much confidence in them is woefully misguided until they prove otherwise.

As for the Seahawks, the organization opted for a sight reset following chasing Pete Carroll off the sidelines and into a front office role. LA swept Seattle in a “rebuilding” year so what does everyone anticipate will happen in ‘24?

The top of the NFC pecking order appears set with the 49ers (bleh), Lions and Packers who are ready to compete with a young and hungry roster. Philadelphia and Dallas will again be players in the postseason chase but nothing more.

Right now, I don’t have many projections for next season as free agency is still going on and oh yeah, the draft has yet to happen. Seeing these initial rankings are absurd and indeed laughable. Basically nonsensical at this point.

Although if this is how outsiders perceive the Rams at this very moment, game on. Time for LA to make the league appear foolish for the second consecutive year.