What does Rams’ recent QB signing mean for Carson Wentz?

We’ve seen the consequences of the Los Angeles Rams’ lack of preparation at the backup quarterback spot over the last couple of seasons.

In 2022 when starter Matthew Stafford suffered a string of concussions and later a season-ending spinal cord contusion, the incompetence of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins led the Rams to a late-season stint with Baker Mayfield that seemingly rehabilitated Mayfield’s career. Last season in one of the most important individual games of the year against the Green Bay Packers, LA’s offense didn’t stand a chance with Brett Rypien under center. Losing to the Packers nearly kept the Rams out of the NFC playoff picture.

Similar to Wolford and Perkins, Rypien falling flat compelled Los Angeles to make a mid-season signing of Carson Wentz. We only saw Wentz on the field once last year in the Week 18 season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, but ultimately he outdueled Sam Darnold and willed the Rams to an important victory for playoff seeding.

Signing Jimmy Garoppolo last week provides a much-needed veteran professionalism behind starter Matthew Stafford, though ultimately it also spurs questions surrounding Wentz and his future in the NFL. Shouldn’t Wentz be considered an ascending player after his impressive Week 18 feat? Why would the Rams choose Garoppolo over Wentz when both were available on the open market?

Wentz facing a familiar criticism

There have been concerns surrounding Wentz’ fit in NFL locker rooms dating back to his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 after the Rams selected Jared Goff. The Eagles had rewarded Wentz with a contract extension after a MVP caliber season in 2018, but the quarterback’s reported attitude issues surfaced after Philly use a second round choice on Jalen Hurts in 2020. Hurts replaced Wentz as the starter by the end of the season, and Wentz was shipped off to join Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s not to say that this is an unfair stigmatism that has followed Wentz around. He may be a different person now. However, it’s at least notable that the Rams, who had seen him be successful in their own offensive scheme, chose an outside quarterback over someone they had in their building. You have to at least wonder if these reported personality issues played a part.

I saw one post that hinted that the game Wentz played was a LaFleur special gameplan because Wentz didn’t (couldn’t?) play well within the usual McVay scheme. True? It would explain the one and done. Also, yes, personality a bit douchey for the Rams vibe. — LA Rams Fan Zone (@LARamsFanZone) March 16, 2024

I think you're right about Wentz' personality. Garropolo has a pretty good reputation for being a dude's dude. He's probably a much better lockerroom guy. — Lance Crawford (@glcrawford85) March 16, 2024

Jimmy G is great…as a backup. And he’s also known as a great locker room guy. Which the same cannot be said for Wentz. — Sean Ward (@deafseanrecords) March 16, 2024

after everything we’ve heard about that situation i think there was real concern over carson wentz’s future, and his locker room presence. its extremely odd to draft a backup qb in the second round isnt it? maybe howie felt like he needed to secure the backup plan not the backup — Phila Unite Bird Gang Take Flight (@SixersBirdsPhil) March 13, 2024

The dust is settling on the QB musical chairs

There are a handful of teams that are still in need of starting quarterbacks: Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos. The Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and New England Patriots have all been linked to first round signal callers in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Gardner Minshew, who will compete with Aidan O’Connell. The Pittsburgh Steelers flipped their QB room and brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Joe Flacco will backup Anthony Richardson with the Colts.

The only team that doesn’t seem in position to land one of the top quarterbacks in the draft and may still look to add a veteran would be the Broncos, and that very well could be Wentz’ only chance to enter the 2024 season as a starter. Does he seem like the efficient processor that Sean Payton is looking for?

Even the backup jobs are filling up by the day. Just as it happened last year, when the music stops Wentz could find himself without a seat when training camp and the regular season roll around.