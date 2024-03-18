Tremayne Anchrum signs with division foe

Tremayne Anchrum never settled into a starting spot with the Los Angeles Rams, so the former seventh round pick has jumped ship to sign with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Anchrum would have been buried on the depth chart in L.A., and that’s only if the Rams had any interest in re-signing him for another year.

It seems that the Rams did not, so Anchrum goes to the Seahawks, a team that is lacking guards and therefore it could lead to a starting opportunity for the former L.A. guard.

The Seahawks signed former Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr., the team just announced. He was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and has been a backup over his first four NFL seasons, appearing in 31 games with one start. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 18, 2024

The Rams have signed Jonah Jackson in free agency and re-signed Kevin Dotson, so the interior of the offensive line is theoretically set for the next three years with those two and Steve Avila. Anchrum started one game in four years with the Rams, that coming in 2022. He played in 80 special teams snaps over 17 games in 2023.

Anchrum’s ceiling is likely that of a backup or practice squad player, but he will have a shot in Seattle as the Seahawks don’t have a clear option at left guard going into the second week of free agency. Even on the right side, Seattle is down to 2023 fourth round pick Anthony Bradford and nobody else. Anchrum is going to get a chance to compete, something he could not get in L.A..