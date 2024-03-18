Rams 7-round mock draft: Post-free agency edition

While free agency isn’t over, the first week came and went with a lot of excitement. The Los Angeles Rams signed Jonah Jackson, Darious Williams, Colby Parkinson and Kam Curl and their big signings that should help supplement the roster. It’s possible that the Rams still add a player or two in the second wave of free agency over the next few weeks, but for the most part, the focus will now be on the draft. With Aaron Donald’s retirement announcement, it certainly spiced up the rest of the offseason. Here’s my post-free agency Rams mock draft.

19th Overall - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

The Rams have yet to address the edge rusher position or add another star-level player to the defense in free agency. With Aaron Donald’s retirement, that makes adding a player that can make an impact on the defensive side of the ball priority number one.

You could make an argument for Laiatu Latu or Jared Verse at this spot. With that said, Robinson’s ceiling is higher than any of those players and may be second to only Dallas Turner. Robinson has an insane get-off and is extremely explosive. He may need some fine-tuning, but the upside is ‘best edge rusher in the draft class.’

Chop Robinson has some crazy burst off the line of scrimmage. He just put down his right hand on the ground and then accelerated as soon as the ball was snapped and destroyed the QB.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/wcJql0873p — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 13, 2024

52nd Overall - DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

Starting this draft defensive heavy with Braden Fiske at 52. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go slightly higher, but he is definitely a second-round player. Fiske is a high-motor player along the defensive line and plays with good physicality. He is on the smaller side at just 292-pounds, but he makes up for it with his speed and the ability to split double teams. Much like Kobie Turner, Fiske is very quick off the line of scrimmage at the snap which is one way that he overcomes his lack of size. Fiske isn’t Aaron Donald, but should be able to team up well with Turner and be an impact player.

83rd Overall - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Simply put, the Rams need a wide receiver within the first three rounds of the draft. Outside of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the Rams don’t have a wide receiver under contract in 2025. Being realistic, if Kupp has another injury-riddled season, they could move on from him.

This isn’t to say that the Rams got lucky with Nacua, but finding another day three wide receiver that can have that sort of impact is unlikely. Legette matches what the Rams seem to want in their third wide receiver. He’s good in contested catches and brings potential as a yards after the catch player. Legette needs to improve as a route-runner, but the upside is there.

this xavier legette TD never gets old https://t.co/mvi5IyH9Ok pic.twitter.com/gftjrqLgSD — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 10, 2024

99th Overall - CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

The Rams need to get some size on the outside at cornerback. Bringing back Darious Williams gives them a player with good experience. With that said, between him and Cobie Durant, the Rams are very small at the cornerback position.

This dude Cam Hart can play. Really good press and recovery rep vs MHJ.



They said he was slow but ran 4.5 at 6'3 202 and I don't see him getting run by on film so I got no problem with it.



Perfect fit would be with the 49ers. Big long CB for their Seattle Scheme Defense. pic.twitter.com/smD7rTcskU — Mighty Kaos aka Coach Williams (@mightykaos41) March 18, 2024

Hart is a sticky cornerback and his best game of the season came against Marvin Harris Jr. who is the best wide receiver in this draft class. Hart would be a good replacement for Ahkello Witherspoon on the outside as a player with size and length while also bringing some physicality to the position.

154th Overall - LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

The Rams did surprisingly decide to bring back Christian Rozeboom. However, that shouldn’t sway them away from also drafting a linebacker on day three of the NFL Draft. However, the Rams don’t just need a linebacker, they need someone who can pair well with Ernest Jones, especially in coverage.

Enter Curtis Jacobs from Penn State. Jacobs is a day three linebacker that should be able to make an impact in sub-packages while playing in coverage. Jacobs can be a solid coverage linebacker early in his career. He does need to improve against the run, but if used to his strengths, he’s exactly what the Rams need at the position.

155th Overall - RB Blake Watson, Memphis

The Rams may trust Ronnie Rivers to be their RB2 behind Kyren Williams. However, he’s only on a one-year deal and Zach Evans didn’t show a lot as a rookie. Adding another player to the rotation wouldn’t be a bad idea, especially on day three.

Sweet feet and afterburners from Blake Watson. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UOdQci9MbN — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 2, 2024

Watson can be a versatile weapon in an offense as he has experience as a wide receiver. He also has experience on special teams as a kick returner. As someone who brings a different skillset to the running back room, Watson is a fun player. He is an older prospect and lacks elite speed, but he’s slippery as a runner and has good vision.

196th Overall - EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

After taking Robinson in the first round, it’s fair to wonder whether or not the Rams would take another EDGE player. They brought back Michael Hoecht and also have Nick Hampton and Ochaun Mathis from last season. Still, they could look to add to this position group. Kamara can struggle getting off blocks in the run game, but he has one of the best pass rush toolboxes in the draft class with a full arsenal of moves. As strictly a pass-rusher, he could have an impact.

209th Overall - K Cam Little, Arkansas

There are other kickers who make sense, but Little is still my favorite kicker in this class and seems to fit exactly what the Rams need. Snead and co. have typically found their specialists at the Shrine Bowl and Little was in the Shrine Bowl this year. The Arkansas kicker also brings a big leg as he’s accurate from long range and has the potential to hit from 60+.

213th Overall - DL Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati

Again, despite taking Fiske earlier in the draft, the Rams could still use a space-eating defensive lineman. They haven’t brought back Jonah Williams yet who was fantastic against the run last season. At the very least, the Rams will need to add some depth along the defensive line.

217th Overall - S Dominique Hampton, Washington

Despite adding Kam Curl in free agency, the Rams could still add a safety late in the draft which has been their M.O. over the past few years. Hampton is a physical safety with an insane wingspan. While he may not start right away, he should be able to provide immediate special teams value.

Dominique Hampton is matched up against Jake Bobo in the slot.



Hampton's speed, quickness and length allows him to stick against taller WR's.



Takes advantage of a lowly thrown pass and gets his arm over Bobo's shoulder to get to the catch-point to prevent the catch.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4ysesTyU2y — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 17, 2024

254th Overall - OL Julian Pearl, Illinois

There are some consistency concerns with Pearl which are more than fair and he’s also a much older prospect. With that said, he also has a lot of experience at multiple positions. The Rams haven’t brought back Tremayne Anchrum yet. Pearl could take that role as the eighth player on the offensive line who can slot in at a few different spots and potentially develop into a swing tackle.