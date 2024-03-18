Rams knew day after loss to Lions that Aaron Donald would retire

The Los Angeles Rams were given some unexpected news on Friday when their defensive tackle and three-time defensive player of the year, Aaron Donald, decided to hang up the cleats and call it a career. With simply a message on social media, Donald announced that he was retiring.

While Donald officially announced his retirement on Friday, the Rams may have known that he was going to retire ever since the end of the season. Albert Breer of the MMQB described in his weekly column,

“Aaron Donald knew his career was complete on the night of Jan. 14. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay got that message loud and clear the next day when the all-planet all-timer came into his office as the team was shaking off its playoff ouster in Detroit the night before. “I’m full,” Donald simply told McVay. “I’m just like, And you should be. You have every right to feel that way,” McVay said over the phone Sunday afternoon. “He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”...The coach said he had a feeling, really, all year this might happen. Donald would take an extra moment during a game, or an additional few minutes with a young player after practice, or time to laugh with a buddy of his. He even went a little further with Christmas gifts this year, and those, to McVay, were all tells on where the veteran’s head was at. And maybe his way of leaving behind a little something extra for those he played with.”

Given that the Rams and Donald have seemingly known that he was going to retire for so long, it seems odd that either side would wait until the end of the first week of free agency to announce anything. Jason Kelce who also retired this offseason, announced his retirement the first week of March.

In the case that the Rams have known since after their playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, it also puts into question some of their free agency moves. Instead of signing a premier edge rusher or a defensive tackle like Christian Wilkins, the Rams signed Jonah Jackson, Colby Parkinson, and Darious Williams as their first three moves in free agency.

It’s certainly possible that the Rams could be waiting until the draft to address both of these positions. However, without Donald, it certainly puts a glaring hole on the defensive line and overall Rams pass rush.

As we’ve mentioned, the Rams won’t be replacing Aaron Donald this offseason. It’s going to be up to the coaching staff to scheme pressure and coach up some of the younger guys on the roster. Still, it seems odd that they haven’t managed to bring in a player with experience given that they’ve known about Donald’s retirement since January.