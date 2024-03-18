Random Ramsdom: Some potential prospects in the draft who could help replace AD

The Los Angeles Rams lost one of the greatest players in their franchise history recently when Aaron Donald announced his retirement. It’s a huge loss for LA who will need to figure out how they can try to replace him. Do you have any ideas or any potential prospects you’d like to see the Rams add? You can read about some potential soluitons right here!

“As fans deal with the reality of such a departure, the Rams are now tasked with finding a replacement for Donald. Now the question becomes not only how do you replace such a player, but is what ways do you replace his production? Donald was a force up the middle but do you try to replace him, supplement Kobie Turner or go after an edge rusher? There are many questions to be answered but here are five defensive lineman who the Rams could draft to replace him. 1. Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois This is the straight up selection. Newton is a menace in the middle who is the most Aaron Donald-like player in the draft. He is the clear number one defensive tackle in the draft and his playstyle is very similar to Donald. Both players possess high motors, violent hands and an ability to reek havoc in the backfield. He’s a one on one merchant, requiring double teams thus opening up opportunities across the field. When paired with Kobie Turner, teams will have to worry about two young studs up the middle.”

5️⃣ things to know about G Jonah Jackson. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 17, 2024

“It sounds like an expensive contract on the surface, given the max value of it, but the Rams actually got a bargain. The full details of Williams’ deal have emerged, courtesy of Over The Cap, and it’s essentially a one-year deal worth $7 million. That’s because he gets only $7 million guaranteed at signing and $15 million total guaranteed. His cap hits are as follows. 2024: $4.67 million 2025: $9.17 million 2026: $8.67 million If the Rams cut Williams after the 2024 season, they’ll take on only $2.33 million in dead money and gain a net savings of $6.83 million in cap space in 2025. Add that $2.33 million to his $4.67 million cap hit in 2024 and you get $7 million, which isn’t very much for a starting cornerback.

“According to Spotrac, the Rams are actually paying Donald a $13.8 million retirement bonus on his way out the door. The move transpired early this morning when the front office processed a salary conversion that likely leaves behind dead cap charges of $17 million in 2024 and $25.2 in 2025. It’s a rare move to see a team pay a player despite his decision to leave. But this just shows how respected Donald was during his ten-year tenure with the Rams, and he’s earned every penny.”