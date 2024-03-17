Rams schedule visit with former All-Pro

When the Buffalo Bills released Tre’Davious White two weeks ago, we wondered if the L.A. Rams would and if they should look into signing the former All-Pro cornerback. Apparently Les Snead thought so too, as White reportedly has a visit scheduled with the Rams this week.

White will also visit with the Las Vegas Raiders. His next team could be based on who talks to him first and how comfortable they are with White’s repaired Achilles tendon.

Free-agent CB Tre'Davious White is scheduled to visit the Rams, Raiders this week

The 29-year-old White was second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2019. That season, White finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year after recording six interceptions.

White was second-team All-Pro the following season but he has suffered a rash of injuries in the three seasons since and has only appeared in 21 games since 2021. That includes only four games in 2023, but the Rams are continuing to look for cornerback help after bringing back Darious Williams last week.