Are the Rams still contenders without Aaron Donald?

The Los Angeles Rams made quick work of their rebuild in 2023 with the help of an impressive 14-member draft class and behind the star performances of QB Matthew Stafford and DE Aaron Donald. They seemed like a team primed for contention in 2024 and beyond, but that was maybe derailed over the weekend when Donald announced his retirement.

Donald’s sudden absence leaves a massive void in the middle of the Los Angeles defense that has several promising young players but overall lacks star talent. It’s unfair to expect former third round picks Byron Young and Kobie Turner to step into the shoes of a first-ballot hall of famer and one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the NFL. LA has added some reinforcements to the defensive side of the ball so far into the 2024 offseason, but how much do CB Darious Williams and DB Kam Curl move the needle?

Players like Donald, of course, don’t grow on trees and the opportunity to acquire such a player doesn’t come around very often. It’s clear that the Rams need to bring a defensive star into the fold, but the more difficult question to answer isn’t “if” but “how”.

What are the LA Rams in the post-Aaron Donald era?

Rams are doubling down on new-look offense

LA’s offensive rejuvenation over the 2023 season was one of the most impressive pivots we’ve seen from Sean McVay. It’s no secret that the Rams have struggled since 2021 to get much meaningful production on the ground. Sure, some of that can be attributed to poor running back play from the likes of Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, et al. as well as injuries along the offensive line; however, McVay completely revamped LA’s approach to running the football alongside offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Los Angeles dropped the zone-heavy run scheme that once made them a feared offensive unit, and they instead embraced a very “at you” gap-based scheme and their most frequent run concept was duo. Duo is mostly the same as power except there are no pullers and it asks guards to be maulers.

That’s likely why we saw the Rams reward Kevin Dotson with a contract extension before he had the ability to test the market in free agency. LA also came to terms with former Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson in the legal tampering window. Second-year lineman Steve Avila will move to center when Jackson takes over duties at left guard. Between Dotson, Avila, and Jackson, the Rams will have over 1,000 pounds of power on the interior of their offensive line while they double down on their deployment of a power running scheme.

The ball has been placed on the tee for Kyren Williams to hit a home run in 2024. In terms of fantasy football, Williams should be in the conversation for the number one overall pick depending on format (or at least the top running back) as his production paralleled Christian McCaffrey last year when healthy.

Williams and a more lethal running threat should take pressure off Matthew Stafford, who played some of the best football of his career towards the back half of 2023. While the top three receivers seem set this year for Los Angeles with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Demarcus Robinson, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them add early talent at that position in the NFL Draft. Robinson and Tutu Atwell are in contract years, and the future of Kupp seems at least in doubt if he’s unable to stay healthy or return to for this upcoming season. In the modern NFL you can never have too much receiving talent, and the veterans are paid handsomely. There may be no better bargain in the league currently than a top pass catcher on a rookie deal.

If the offense can take another step forward and be comfortably in the top five or so units in the NFL, could the Rams get by with a middling defense—say one ranked between #15-20? That seems to be the path Los Angeles is heading down, and time will tell if that will be good enough for contention in 2024.