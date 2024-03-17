Should the Rams upgrade the linebacker corps in the draft?

While the Los Angeles Rams defensive front and secondary are being re-tooled for 2024, the linebacking unit appears to be remaining static, at least so far in the young season. The second line of defense returns almost intact.

Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel, and Olokunle Fatukasi are all back under contract. Only veteran Troy Reeder remains out of the stable. And in general, L.A. was a middle-of-the-pack NFL run defense. In the top half of the league’s run stop win rate, 13th according to ESPN Analytics, and digressing from there in yards allowed, explosive plays, moving the chains, etc.

So there is plenty of room for improvement. There were some issues with missed tackles that plagued the entire defense, but the linebacker corps made stops. Jones missed two games and still logged 145 and Rozeboom had 79 while playing less than 50 percent of snaps. Reeder and Hummel combined to chip in 33. The crux of the problem for the second line was pass coverage. While the Rams defensive scheme certainly invited the opposition to take advantage of a pitch-and-catch short passing game, the L.A. linebackers combined to allow a 75 percent completion rate.

Should the Rams decide to upgrade the unit, here are capsule reviews of some favorites and the round they have been predicted to be selected in.

Round 1

Payton Wilson- North Carolina State 6’ 4 1/8” 234 lb., 30 1/8” arms, 9” hands, and 76 1/8” span @ Senior Bowl

I have Wilson as a late Round 2 prospect, but his draft stock is on the rise and his Combine testing was stellar. It not out of the realm of possibilities that he goes late on Day 1. He’ll play as a rookie at 24 years-old and has stellar college production that matches his physical traits. Made the Feldman’s Freaks list for strength, speed, and athleticism.

Lean, athletic build, not the usual powerfully-built “Mike” linebacker. Like a Praying Mantis, pounces on runners rather than thumps them. He looks and plays longer than he measured and engulfs ball carriers. Offers a three-pronged attack, can fit vs. the run, solid in both man and zone pass coverage, and can rush the passer when lined up on the edge.

His combination of pass and run defense stands out, as does his motor and effort, matched only by his toughness. Was a state champion wrestler in high school as well as a lacrosse star. The only real questions are health related. He missed all of 2021 with a shoulder injury and played with two shoulder dislocations in 2020. As a freshman, he missed out on spring drills rehabbing a knee injury and the missed the 2018 season after re-injuring it.

Round 2

Junior Colson- Michigan 6’ 2” 238 lb., 32 1/2” arms, and 9 1/4” hands @ NFL Combine

Amazing back story. Raised in a Haitian orphanage, adopted (a two year process) by American parents in Tennessee. Became a four-star high school recruit before chalking up 245 tackles in 42 games at Michigan.

Colson didn’t test at the Combine, but appears on film to have good move skills. Good in pass coverage, he hustles to mirror backs going to the flats and drops back smoothly. He can carry tight ends down field and is generally a good form tackler in space. A very solid tackler around the line of scrimmage, but should be pointed out that he can be prone to striking too high, lunging and sliding off tackles and that will magnify as a pro, if not corrected. A hard-hitter, who has stopping power on runners or taking on lead blockers in a hole.

Nice fit for the Rams past read/react linebacker play style. Responsibility-driven player who didn’t play for an overly aggressive second line scheme. There’s a decent ceiling there if given more chances to be a playmaker, supported by a high floor and an all-around steadiness to his game. He already smacks of a veteran player and won’t be 22 until December.

Round 3

Jeremiah Trotter- Clemson 6’ 228 lb., 31 1/2” arms, and 9 1/4” hands @ NFL Combine

Five-star college prospect became Clemson’s first multi-time All American. Over a 39 game career that included 26 starts, the 21 year-old Trotter amassed 192 tackles, 29.5 for loss, 13 sacks, and 14 passes defended. He did not test at the Combine, nor did he participate in the Clemson Pro Day, citing hamstring woes.

Understands how to play linebacker, has stellar instincts and recognition. Not too surprising, his father was a 10-year NFL veteran at the position. Not a gifted athlete, but his processing helps him play faster. He locates the ball and is very good tackler, both in space and around the line of scrimmage. His size and length may be a small concern, he generally gets off blockers well by keeping moving and using his upper body strength to shed, but NFL players are adept at clamping on. His ball skills and read/react ability give him a leg up in zone coverage, but the size/length/speed may make covering bigger, faster NFL tight ends.

Since he has not tested athletically, there may be questions about his speed and agility. But his speed certainly appears adequate on film, not slow at all. The things he does well, anticipation, breaking quickly, and taking proper angles can all improve a prospects game speed.

Round 4

Cedric Gray- North Carolina 6’ 4 1/2” 232 lb., 32 1/2”, 9 1/4”, and 78 1/8” span @ Senior Bowl

True three-down linebacker, Gray has enough thump to be effective against the run while also having the move skills to defend the pass. The 21 year-old was named a Feldman’s Freak for strength and athleticism, logging 2480 snaps over 51 college games. As a three-year starter, he totaled 369 tackles, 30 for loss, and had 8.5 sacks while intercepting five pass and breaking up another 18.

Ideal “Will” linebacker build, not a true thumper, more of a chase-and-drag tackler who could readily improve with play strength work. He is certainly not lacking the willingness to take on running backs or linemen in the hole. He will win with his range, aggressive attack of gaps, and ability to cover. Like most aggressive players, he needs to break down better at the tackle point to avoid slipping off

Seems like a nice fit for the Rams, a solid tackler with pass coverage skills. L.A. would likely have to like him enough to draft at #98, unless they trade back early or up later into Round 4. Tested very well at the NFL Combine, checking another box to add needed speed and athleticism to Chris Shula’s defense.

Cedric Gray has boosted his stock at the Senior Bowl. Nice PBU here pic.twitter.com/r63P7DVlxJ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 3, 2024

Round 5

Curtis Jacobs- Penn State 6’ 1” 236 lb., 31 7/8” arms, 10 3/8” hands, and 78” span @ Senior Bowl

Played wide receiver and safety in high school. The 22 year-old Jacobs has sneaky good size and plays like a safety/linebacker hybrid. Began on Penn State special teams before earning a spot in the Nittany Lions rotation, logging 1500+ snaps over 37 starts.

Not a thumper, Jacobs is solid vs. the run nonetheless. Reads well, finds the ball and pursues well. He is generally a good form tackler, but can be a little over aggressive and over run things. Moves well laterally, and is more of a tackle slipper than stack and shed guy. It appears that Jacobs is tasked with wider areas to cover in zone as opposed to getting depth, often lining up out in the slot. On wheel routes he smoothly flips and follows down field. Blitzed from all over the formation, particularly in earlier season’s game film. When lined up on the edge, he shows stellar burst and bend around the corner.

His senior season work did not stand out on film like that in the past. If he can mirror those first two seasons as a pro, not only could he be a chess piece moved around the board, he could certainly upgrade L.A.’s linebacker athleticism and coverage, not to mention special teams. Most pundits rate him later in the draft and that’s more than fair.

Round 6

Marist Liafau- Notre Dame 6’ 2” 239 lb., 34” arms, 9 5/8” hands, and 79” span @ Senior Bowl

Teams willing to “bet on the come” will likely keep an eye on Liufau. The 23 year-old is a nice package of size, length, athleticism, and speed, all wrapped up in positional versatility. All that said, with only 118 tackles, 12 for loss, and four sacks over 28 starts, his on-field production leaves draft me wanting more. He missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.

Plays with a frenetic style and fiery emotion.. Moves very well, has burst, lateral agility and smoothly changes directions. Needs it because with his hard-charger downhill attack, he often must checkup and reverse. Not a tremendous amount of coverage snaps, but appears fluid in space and hustles to get to his areas in zone. Plays more like an edge player. Often lines up at 7T and rushes the passer, even when stacked in the middle, he primarily is spying or on a blitz.

Could be a very nice mid-round surprise if he can play under more control and not slip off tackles. Has the ball skills, athleticism and pursuit to make big plays.

#NotreDame LB Marist Liufau thread:



Liufau is one of the players that I am most excited to watch at the Senior Bowl. He is 6'2'', 235lbs and runs a 4.60 40 yard dash. pic.twitter.com/C2ROox6Orh — Dustin Mosher (@Dustin_Mosher) January 25, 2024

Round 7

Aaron Casey- Indiana 6’ 5/8” 233 lb., 32 1/2” arms, 9 1/4” hands, and 77 7/8” span @ Senior Bowl

24 year-old earned 24 starts at Indiana. Casey worked his way up from Hoosiers scout team player of the year to special teams player to starting linebacker/captain to All Big-10 first team honors. Over his final 1319 snaps, he logged 195 tackles, 30.5 for loss, 10 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Aggressive downhill player. Reads power plays well and has the willingness to take on linemen as well as the burst to get through gaps and meet runners behind the line. Has the strength to fight off blocks moving laterally and can slip off inside if they don’t latch him up. Good blitzer whether coming straight ahead or through a hole on a QB spy. Not a stellar pass coverage player, but certainly not a liability. He has enough speed to carry with tight ends in man and hustles to get to his spot in zone. His primary cover responsibilities were often as a spy and to blitz.

Although his ceiling may be as a backup, Casey fits the form of many Rams late-round defensive picks and has similar traits to the 2023 starting linebackers. With a long history of stand out special teams work in college, his tackling ability and aggressive hustle give him a chance to be an NFL value in Year 1.

Undrafted

Tyrice Knight- UTEP 6’ 3/8” 235 lb., 32 1/2” arms, 9 3/8” hands, 80 3/8” span @ Senior Bowl

Went the junior college route to kickstart his career and UTEP was his only scholarship offer. According to his coaches, his work ethic, natural instincts, and game study made his path. Over 45 games in four seasons, Knight recorded 391 tackles, 33.5 for loss, and defended 17 passes. He participated in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Probably the truest “Mike” linebacker of all the prospects. He’s not an uber-athlete, but tested well at the Combine, particularly his 10 yard split. While he has adequate pursuit skills to chase down plays outside, he’s a thumper who patiently reads the flow of the ball and attacks it. Solid striker with good form and knockdown power. In pass coverage, he’s a work in progress. He keeps his eyes on the QB and his read/react skills are solid, but the step up to pro speed and route intricacies will be large.

Bit of a sleeper. Because of the step up in competition, there might be some growing pains, but stepped up and had strong games against Arizona and Northwestern.

The amount of patience UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight (@Tyricek_) plays with is awesome on the second level. You can tell how confident he is in his athletic ability.



He sorts through pullers efficiently and makes the play for no gain. Love his ability to play through traffic. pic.twitter.com/28mgHssEcG — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

Can another linebacker help fill the Aaron Donald void?

While there is no individual replacement for such a hole in the defensive front, there are many combinations of possibilities that can help ease the load. Gone are the days when opposing offenses have to game plan around where AD will lineup. New Defensive Coordinator David Shula will have to re-create that havoc.

Since this article is about linebacker prospects, that is the focus. Shula needs to keep offenses guessing by lining them up all over the formation. Get them active, really active and not just Ernest Jones through the A gap. Stunt, blitz, sim blitz from any gap or angle. This draft class, while not superior or deep, does have a fair amount of options when it comes to prospects coming out aggressive linebacker schemes.

All of the candidates above and others not mentioned, have shown they can play an aggressive, attacking style and to differing degrees, offer a potential upgrade in pass coverage. If the Rams 2024 defense plays to form, they don’t need an LB#1, they have chosen steady Ernest Jones for that role. What they need is an athletic, versatile playmaker.