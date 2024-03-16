Rams fans love signing of Jonah Jackson in free agency

The Los Angeles Rams handed out almost $150 million in new contracts this offseason and $99 million of that went to guards. The Rams gave Kevin Dotson a new deal before free agency, then signed former Lions guard Jonah Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract to pry him away from Detroit.

Rams fans have been begging the front office to beef up and load up the offensive line for years, usually through the draft, so Les Snead complied this time and paid up for Dotson and Jackson. Do fans approve the contract?

Absolutely.

In our Rams Reacts poll this week, we asked how you grade the signings of Jackson and tight end Colby Parkinson. Though grades for Parkinson were mostly favorable, Jackson came away with flying colors for the front office: 69% of fans gave the signing an A, while 28% went with B, and only 3% went with C. Nobody said D or F.

In Parkinson’s case, 47% said B, 33% said C, and 15% said A. Only 5% went D or F.

The Rams offense should look mostly the same next year at many of the key spots like QB, RB, WR1, and WR2, but with a significant change at LG, potentially an upgrade at C with Steve Avila moving over, and more options at tight end.