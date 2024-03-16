Random Ramsdom: Kyler Murray rejoices with the Aaron Donald retirement news

Kyler Murray had a bit of fun with the Aaron Donald retirement news. The Los Angeles Rams say goodbye to one of the greatest players of all time, and Murray expressed his satisfaction with this news. You can see the tweets below. LA has picks, other players and moves to make, but the loss of AD will certainly loom large all season. There is no finding another AD. I am sure we’ll talk plenty about what the Rams can do and who they can add. Any ideas?
THANK GOD.— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back. pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv
“But the truth of the matter is quarterbacks around the league can breathe a massive sigh of relief now that the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion will no longer play.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray surely had no problem admitting that right in the replies to Donald’s post revealing the long-discussed decision.
“THANK GOD,” Murray wrote with several laughing emojis.”
A decade of Hall of Fame-level dominance is coming to an end.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement on Friday following 10 seasons in the NFL.
“For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met along the way, the relationships I’ve built and the things I’ve accomplished with my teammates and individually,” Donald said in a lengthy statement in which he thanked both the cities of St. Louis and Los Angeles.”
The best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/nY7VYmgrM7— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2024
“Garoppolo, 32, was officially cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday after one disappointing season with the team. He signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract last offseason, but the remainder of his guaranteed money was voided when he was suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Garoppolo started six games and threw seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. After coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired at midseason, new coach Antonio Pierce benched the veteran in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell.”
Congrats on a legendary career, @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/kyM6M1iY2G— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 15, 2024
“Logically, I understand the results. Where Trice is ranked on the consensus board doesn’t line up well with where the Rams pick. Per the board, Trice is too low to take at 19 and he’s too high to make it to our 2nd round slot.
On the other hand, why are we anchored to the board rankings? The rankings are just opinions from other people. Prior to the Combine, VRS’s top 300 board for TST ranked Trice as a late 1st round prospect.
I have a 1st round grade on Trice. I think all the draft experts have him ranked too low. Trice’s stock slid after the Combine. Experts raised concerns that despite being 30 pounds under his playing weight, Trice was only able to manage a 4.72 second 40-time. His “true” 40 time is likely much slower.
Is Trice the same as Carl Lawson (4th round 2017, Jets, Auburn) just a middle round prospect who was masquerading as a top 15 overall prospect back in the middle of the 2023 season? Would it be a mistake for the Rams to consider Trice prior to their late 3rd rd draft slot? Does Trice merit at least one vote from TST to be a Rams draft pick?”
