Random Ramsdom: Kyler Murray rejoices with the Aaron Donald retirement news

Kyler Murray had a bit of fun with the Aaron Donald retirement news. The Los Angeles Rams say goodbye to one of the greatest players of all time, and Murray expressed his satisfaction with this news. You can see the tweets below. LA has picks, other players and moves to make, but the loss of AD will certainly loom large all season. There is no finding another AD. I am sure we’ll talk plenty about what the Rams can do and who they can add. Any ideas?

THANK GOD. — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97



Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back. pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

“But the truth of the matter is quarterbacks around the league can breathe a massive sigh of relief now that the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion will no longer play. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray surely had no problem admitting that right in the replies to Donald’s post revealing the long-discussed decision. “THANK GOD,” Murray wrote with several laughing emojis.”

2024 free agent QB carousel:



Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams

Kenny Pickett, Eagles

Sam Howell, Seahawks

Desmond Ridder, Cardinals

Joe Flacco: Colts

Gardner Minshew: Raiders

Jacoby Brissett: Patriots

Sam Darnold: Vikings

Drew Lock, Giants

Kirk Cousins: Falcons

Baker… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

The best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/nY7VYmgrM7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2024

“Garoppolo, 32, was officially cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday after one disappointing season with the team. He signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract last offseason, but the remainder of his guaranteed money was voided when he was suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Garoppolo started six games and threw seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. After coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired at midseason, new coach Antonio Pierce benched the veteran in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell.”

