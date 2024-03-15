Rams sign former division rival quarterback to backup Matthew Stafford

On the heels of DT Aaron Donald’s retirement, the Los Angeles Rams have signed one of his biggest divisional rivals via free agency. QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be joining the Rams roster on a one-year deal via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garoppolo had previously been the San Francisco 49ers quarterback for the past six seasons before leaving for Las Vegas on a 3-yr $72.75 million deal. Unfortunately, it was not a move that worked out for Garoppolo, as he was benched after the midseason firing of former head coach Josh McDaniels, and then cut earlier this offseason.

Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal.



Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A. pic.twitter.com/44Xzeg7n4n — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024

Garoppolo ran a familiar offense in San Francisco, making his fit in LA an easy one to connect the dots on, especially considering it was rumored the Rams actually wanted to pickup Garoppolo back in 2022 when they thought he would be cut by the 49ers. Instead, he was never released and ended up going back to the Bay area for one more season.

With the signing, LA will need to make due behind Matthew Stafford for a few weeks to start the year, as Garoppolo will be suspended for the first two games of the NFL season after testing positive for PEDs in February.

Garoppolo has 95 touchdown passes and 51 interceptions, along with 15,494 yards in 10 total seasons. He should be an improvement to the team’s quarterback depth, bringing stability and veteran experience that has been lacking at the backup position for the last few years.