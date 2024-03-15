Rams lose a player in free agency but keep another on a new contract

The Los Angeles Rams signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a new deal, giving him an opportunity to return in 2024 and win a starting job inside again. However, they won’t bring back safety Jordan Fuller, as he’s signing a free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers. The news comes 24 hours after the Rams signed Kamren Curl, a new safety for Chris Shula’s defense who will take some of the snaps at the position after Fuller had worked his way into being a DB mainstay in L.A. over the past four seasons.

The #Panthers aren't done, as they are signing #Rams S Jordan Fuller, source said. Another defensive addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Fuller, a sixth round pick out of Ohio State in 2020, became an immediate starter as a rookie that season even though he went three rounds after safety Terrell Burgess. Fuller started 16 games in 2021 and had four interceptions in his first two seasons, but an injury cut short his 2022 campaign after four games. He was one of L.A.’s most important returning defensive veterans in 2023 and started 17 games, making 94 tackles and three interceptions.

However, safety was a bit of a weak spot in the Rams defense and the team wanted to make some changes there clearly. Fuller now goes to the Panthers where he will be reunited with Ejiro Evero, the defensive coordinator in Carolina who had previously been a DBs coach under Sean McVay in L.A..

Rozeboom gets another shot to prove himself as a starting linebacker with the Rams but the team could still making more additions at that position.