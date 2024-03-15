Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald’s retirement

When Aaron Donald made his retirement announcement on Twitter on Friday, nobody had a more succinct and appropriate reaction to how non-Rams NFL players felt about the news: Kyler Murray simply replies, “THANK GOD.”

THANK GOD. — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

The Cardinals quarterback will never have to face #99 again and that’s something every quarterback and offensive lineman can be grateful for in 2024. But not without respect for the fact that of all the football players in history to suit up for the NFL, Aaron Donald is most likely one of the 10 best to ever do it. Especially on defense. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a similar vibe in his Twitter goodbye to someone who single-handedly ruined Seattle’s chances of a playoff run more than once.

Much respect to 99.. one of the greatest of all time but still a Pitt Panther .. enjoyed every matchup from college to the pros.

Well wishes always!@AaronDonald97 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 15, 2024

Twitter/X was full of messages for Donald on his way out of the league. From current Rams to former Rams, Hall of Fame Rams, opponents, L.A. icons, the league, and even wives (his own and Andrew Whitworth’s), there was no shortage of tweets and messages for the future Canton inductee.

Donald will have to wait for the Hall of Fame like anybody else who is worthy but it truly is just a formality to put years between him and Canton. He should be in there when they do the next round of nominees.

A QBs worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/fgbYbemHfd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2024

Here are all the goodbyes, thank yous, and “Thank Gods” from people who shared their feelings on Donald’s retirement after 10 seasons with one team, 10 seasons where he was simply the best.

I just want to thank Aaron Donald for bringing a Super Bowl championship to Los Angeles. I bought a suite at SoFi Stadium to watch you play on Sundays. You never disappointed and always delivered an exciting game! Enjoy your retirement, time with your family, and whatever you… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 15, 2024

Simply the best! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 15, 2024

We’ll never forget this



pic.twitter.com/jFpS1JWtiL — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald CHANGED THE GAME as a 10x Pro Bowler, 8x 1st team All Pro, 3x Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion. He made offenses CHANGE THEIR ENTIRE BLOCKING SCHEMES to stop him in the run and pass game. On the biggest stage, his signature moment showed us why. pic.twitter.com/onaU3UDKBC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 15, 2024

There is not much one can add when the world is celebrating the greatest defensive player of all time.



Simply put he changed our franchise, the NFL & always led with his work ethic, humility and grace. A bittersweet day for @RamsNFL fans but we were blessed for a decade https://t.co/H9UH7HwFxi — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald = and Certified Hall Of Famer.



An honor to play next to him. — Quentin Lake (@quentin_lake) March 15, 2024

...give him a waiver. Do it in August. https://t.co/gmhQ0I0zdx — Bukayo Saka Liker (@3k_) March 15, 2024

Random thought bcuz I saw some twitter chatter, but @AaronDonald97 is the best defensive player to EVER play in the NFL. I won’t argue with nobody either…



Side note: he should have BEEN on the cover of Madden long ago — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 9, 2023

Only 1,968 days until Aaron Donald is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 15, 2024

1 of 1.



Thank you for giving so much to the LA Community, the on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/pFGYDsXbkE — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) March 15, 2024

EMERGENCY EPISODE!



The legendary Aaron Donald is retiring. @Sirles71_HSKR and Alex Boone tell some hilarious stories about facing one of the greatest defensive players of all-time



https://t.co/un71FJVagu pic.twitter.com/0uN6ncGfVi — OLine Committee Podcast (@OLineCommittee) March 15, 2024

Listen #99 is a NFL !

But the takeaway for me didn’t happen on game days.



Watching the most relentless, selfless, hardest working athlete I ever been around. -That’s what I walked away with



(1of1 Talent + elite work ethic + rare toughness + humble spirit +no excuses + we… — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) March 15, 2024

And EVERY offensive lineman (and their wives) heave a collective sigh of relief . Welcome to the other side @AaronDonald97 and @EriDon_99 it’s GLORIOUS https://t.co/2Ltn8athjj — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) March 15, 2024

The definition of DOMINANT. Congrats on an amazing career @AaronDonald97 enjoy retirement https://t.co/4NLnlaEM1Y — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 15, 2024

#Rams DT Aaron Donald



• 10 year NFL career

• 2021 Super Bowl Champion

• 161 starts (150 regular season + 11 playoffs)

• 3x AP Defensive Player of the Year

• NFL 2010s All Decade Team

• 8x First-team All-Pro (most ever for a DT)

• 10x Pro Bowler

• 2014 AP Defensive Rookie… pic.twitter.com/X78qDrgdpV — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 15, 2024

QB Pressures in 2.5 seconds or less since 2014:



1. Aaron Donald - 286



...



2. Von Miller - 191



Had 38 sacks on such plays, only one other player (Myles Garrett) has 30+ over the span — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 15, 2024