 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald’s retirement

What players, Hall of Famers, and wives had to say about Rams great Aaron Donald, #99, retiring from the NFL

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

When Aaron Donald made his retirement announcement on Twitter on Friday, nobody had a more succinct and appropriate reaction to how non-Rams NFL players felt about the news: Kyler Murray simply replies, “THANK GOD.”

The Cardinals quarterback will never have to face #99 again and that’s something every quarterback and offensive lineman can be grateful for in 2024. But not without respect for the fact that of all the football players in history to suit up for the NFL, Aaron Donald is most likely one of the 10 best to ever do it. Especially on defense. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a similar vibe in his Twitter goodbye to someone who single-handedly ruined Seattle’s chances of a playoff run more than once.

Twitter/X was full of messages for Donald on his way out of the league. From current Rams to former Rams, Hall of Fame Rams, opponents, L.A. icons, the league, and even wives (his own and Andrew Whitworth’s), there was no shortage of tweets and messages for the future Canton inductee.

Donald will have to wait for the Hall of Fame like anybody else who is worthy but it truly is just a formality to put years between him and Canton. He should be in there when they do the next round of nominees.

Here are all the goodbyes, thank yous, and “Thank Gods” from people who shared their feelings on Donald’s retirement after 10 seasons with one team, 10 seasons where he was simply the best.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...