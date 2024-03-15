Aaron Donald retirement: A tribute to the Rams legend

The unexpected retirement of Aaron Donald on Friday took some of the air out of an otherwise solid offseason for the L.A. Rams. There is simply no replacing a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer, no matter how hard the Rams may try.

However, any discussion on how to replace him should be reserved for another time as this is AD’s day and he deserves to be celebrated. To honor the legend, I decided to write a short little tribute to the player who gave the Rams his all during his 10-year run with the team.

I did the same thing for Tom Brady last year, although I don’t think too many people would mind if Donald unretired to embark on another title run. (I’m warning you TB12, don’t you dare think about coming back!)

Well anyway, here is my tribute to Aaron Donald and feel free to do the same in the comments!

Dear Aaron Donald,

Congratulations on retirement you terrorizing force of nature. Guess you had finally had enough of ruining opposing offensive gameplans every chance you got. Just kidding, I figured you never tired of the destruction you left behind. And believe me, you left behind plenty during your decade in the NFL.

Aaron Donald NFL Ranks since 2014



DPOYs 1st

1st-Team All-Pros 1st

Pro Bowls 1st

Sacks 1st

Pressures 1st

Tackles for Loss 1st

QB Hits 1st



1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/eaN8Bnu2Q8 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) March 15, 2024

During your prime — which was the entirety of your career mind you — every NFL team had 99 problems and you were all of them. Jay-Z should really do a special cover of his song with you being exclusively featured. How freaking awesome would that be?

Where was I? Oh, right! You put every quarterback you encountered in hell, especially Russell Wilson who endured 15 of your 111 career sacks.

Offensive lines had 99 problems... and they were all @AaronDonald97. pic.twitter.com/z9eo41O0eS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2024

It’s not hard to believe you were able to get to Wilson or anyone else for that matter. The way you could power through double and triple teams was a genuine thing of beauty. Teams could stack their entire 53-man roster on the line and I just know you would find a way to glide your way through. There’s relatively few players across NFL history I could confidently say that about.

When my kids ask just how dominant you were, I’m going to show them this series of pictures and will probably have to pick their jaws off the floor after:

I thank God every day that I was not born athletically gifted enough to line up across from you.

What else could I possibly say about you that hasn’t already been said by fans, opposing players and members of the media? Anytime a player gets mentioned in the same breath as an icon like Barry Sanders, clearly you did something remarkably special.

Aaron Donald and Barry Sanders are the only players in NFL history to play at least 10 seasons and get selected to the Pro Bowl in each season, per ESPN’s @EpKap. Like Donald, Sanders also played exactly 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/tc3DRl4pKi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

When the Super Bowl was on the line back in February 2022, you saved the day and gave an iconic celebration for the ages. Some greats have folded on the sport’s grandest stage throughout Super Bowl history. You were not about to let that happen as Joe Burrow couldn’t escape your grasp. A ring was the last item to check off your list and you further cemented yourself into immortality.

"Aaron Donald's gonna make a play here.'



One of the greatest players ever, who always came through when it mattered most pic.twitter.com/YxkvA3c5KF — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 15, 2024

Aaron, the Rams are not going to be the same without your presence. Sure, quarterbacks may sleep a little easier knowing you’re not roaming around, but the memories linger.

The only thing left to do is to count down the days until you’re inducted into the hallowed halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All of Rams faithful salutes you for your service and all the memories you have provided the last 10 years.

Enjoy retirement GOAT!