4 options for the Rams to replace Aaron Donald

Let’s make one thing clear. The Los Angeles Rams aren’t simply replacing one of the three greatest defensive players of all-time. Quoting Brad Pitt from Moneyball, “Guys, you’re still trying to replace Giambi. I told you we can’t do it.” The goal for the Rams won’t be to replace Donald after he announced his retirement. However, they will need to moneyball their way around the huge hold left by Donald and find ways to recreate his production from different areas, whether that’s a more well-rounded defensive line or off of the edge.

Kobie Turner had a fantastic rookie season in which he had nine sacks and tied Donald’s rookie record record for the Rams. The Rams will certainly rely on his continued development. Les Snead and co. could also still trade for a star-caliber player like Haason Reddick to give them some threat off of the edge. They could potentially look at trade options, especially if Derrick Brown becomes available. The Rams won’t necessarily have to draft a defensive lineman in the first-round, but it does become a position of need. With options in free agency now limited, here are some potential options in the draft.

1. Byron Murphy, Texas

In the case that the Rams do decide to draft a defensive linemen in the first round to replace Donald, Byron Murphy from Texas would make a lot of sense. Murphy is an exceptional athlete and has the quick get-off that the Rams like with players on the defensive line. He also has the same versatility capability that Donald has in the sense that he can line up almost anywhere across the defensive front.

Byron Murphy literally won this game for Texas with his play down the stretch.



Here are 3 of his 4 final rushes on the afternoon. He hit a different gear and Kansas State just couldn't block him.



Explosive. Flexible. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/eGyitf0v5C — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 28, 2024

We’ve also heard this one before — Murphy doesn’t have the ideal height that teams will want in defensive linemen as he stands at just over six-feet tall. The Texas defensive lineman has some of the game-breaking ability that the Rams will lose in Donald. He could be a nice complement to Turner.

2. Braden Fiske, Florida State

Fiske is another good athlete and someone that is extremely quick off the ball. Again, those are the types of players and some of the traits that they’ve looked for in defensive linemen in the past. Fiske needs to improve as a run defender, but he brings a good arsenal in his pass-rush tool box.

Florida State IDL Braden Fiske is so quick off the snap pic.twitter.com/WzF88whjw3 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 8, 2024

Unlike a player like Murphy, the Rams could potentially get Fiske on day two of the draft. He’s a little older and won’t get taken in the first round. Fiske is someone that the Rams could get with their second round pick or potentially even trade down and land him later on in the second or in the third.

3. Johnny Newton, Illinois

Much like Murphy, Newton would be another potential option in the first-round. While Newton works best at the 3T, he has the ability to line up wider on passing downs to give the defense some flexibility. That’s something that the Rams liked to do with Donald to give him more favorable matchups and one-on-ones.

Johnny Newton running through contact and closing the space in a straight line. Not a stiff athlete pic.twitter.com/mhHSuuFw3z — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 9, 2024

Newton has the ability to be a disruptive playmaker on a defensive line for a team that wants a player that has an aggressive style. That’s what the Rams will be missing in Donald and could look to fit in Newton in that spot.

4. Jordan Jefferson, LSU

If the Rams don’t want to invest highly in a defensive lineman, taking someone like Jordan Jefferson late on day two or early on day three would make sense. He brings the high motor and position versatility that Los Angeles will value on the defensive front. However, unlike Donald, Jefferson won’t have much of an immediate impact as a pass rusher.

LSU DT Jordan Jefferson has not gotten near the credit he deserves this season. Was a bulldozer Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/KaZODfJ7fM — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 20, 2023

Jefferson’s impact comes in gap control and remaining disciplined in the run game. That’s not a bad trait to have, especially paired with a player like Kobie Turner. Both players provide different skillsets where they could play off of each other and make a good duo. Jefferson has the traits to eventually become a pass rusher, but that won’t happen immediately.