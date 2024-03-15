Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 Hall of Fame seasons

Aaron Donald, one of the greatest players in the NFL ever and perhaps the best in Los Angeles Rams’ history, has retired. The 10-time Pro Bowl and eight-time All-Pro defensive tackles with 111 sacks in 10 seasons announced his retirement on Twitter on Friday morning, leaving a huge and irreplaceable hole in the Rams defense going into 2024.

But after 10 seasons and a Super Bowl championship, Donald earned the right to go out on his own terms.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

Every Rams fan was hoping he would stay of course and there seemed to be reasons and rationale with a contract restructure hours before the news that confirmed he would stay. But he is apparently moving on and I am happy for him.

He will be missed by all Rams fans and not by all Rams opponents.

There will be stories and pieces about his legacy. Without needing unnecessary hype, he’s one of the greatest players the NFL has ever seen. To do that at defensive line, a position that is easily overlooked compared to high profile positions like quarterback, is insane. LA is going to have to regroup and figure out what they can do.

Donald’s final season included eight sacks, 23 QB hits, and 16 tackles for a loss in 16 games. He again made first-team All-Pro and he probably would have had that distinction for all 10 seasons if not for missing six games in 2022 and not being overlooked as a rookie when he deserved the honor. Donald won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in 2014 after being the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Donald won Defensive Player of the Year three times, including 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Now the Rams and Donald each turn to their next chapter. I know L.A. will never be the same without him.