In deep free agent safety class, did Rams sign the right player?

The 2024 free agent safety pool was one of the deepest in recent memory. With players like Kyle Dugger, Xavier McKinney, Justin Simmons, and others available, the 2024 free agent safety class was turning out to be a good one. On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Rams went against the grain and did something that they don’t normally do — pay a safety. The Rams signed safety Kam Curl, a former seventh-round pick from the Washington Commanders.

With the names that were available, it’s fair to wonder if the Rams got the right player to add to their secondary. The signing also likely means that Jordan Fuller will not be returning in 2024.

When it comes to free agents, there’s typically a reason why they become available. This is a situation where multiple things are true at the same time. Yes, it is true that Curl gives the Rams a combination of youth and experience at the safety position. Throughout his time in Washington, he was a very underrated player, and for the most part, a very solid tackler.

As PFF said,

“(Curl) can line up anywhere and is as consistent as safeties come on a down-to-down basis, possessing good instincts and a clear understanding of how to manipulate leverage and angles in the open field.”

Curl will be the Fuller replacement in the secondary. With Fuller leaving, the Rams are lacking a true leader in that area of the field which includes a lot of youth with players like Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, and others. That leadership responsibility was Curl’s role for the Commanders as he had experience wearing the green dot which means that he made the defensive calls. That was also something that Fuller had experiencing doing.

Last season, former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera praised Curl and said,

“He’s been very solid for us, doing a lot of the good things that we ask of him and then doing more. I mean, he’s a terrific football player, a guy that is a veteran leader now. You see his play, it’s very savvy and it’s very timely. You see him come up with solid plays at the right time in terms of third down and making a big tackle or knocking the ball away, something like that. He’s been a solid force.”

All of that can be true. Curl can be a solid tackler for the most part, be a disciplined, consistent piece in a secondary, and be a leader that the Rams need on defense. For the Commanders, he played pretty much everywhere which gave the defense a lot of flexibility. That flexibility and versatile skillset was crucial for the Commanders. Those traits are things that the Rams need in the absence of a player like Fuller.

With that said, Curl doesn’t come without his share of concerns. This past season, he had 14 missed tackles which was up from four in 2022. That number ranked 10th among safeties last season. Curl hasn’t been a player that’s made game-changing type plays during his time in Washington. It was his lack of game-changing plays that made him a replaceable asset. Throughout his career, he hasn't been a player that’s been active on the ball. He only had two interceptions in three years at Arkansas. In four years with the Commanders, he only had eight pass breakups. The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia laid out some of these concerns,

“Curl didn’t have an interception in the past three seasons (44 games) and has forced just one fumble during that span. He had five passes defended in 2023, but the previous season, Curl played 404 coverage snaps without touching the football.”

This isn’t to say that the Rams made a bad signing or overpaid. They only paid Curl $13M over two years for an average of $6.5M. That’s a very good price for a player like Curl. With that said, Geno Stone who had seven interceptions last season got an average per year of just $7M. Darnell Savage got an average per year of $7.25M and Jeremy Chinn signed a contract with the Commanders for an average of $4.1M. This is more about whether Curl was the right choice at safety rather than the price. However, it was odd to see them pay a safety given that it wasn’t something that they’ve done in the past.

If Curl can get back to his 2022 level, the Rams may have ended up with a bargain. During 2022, Curl was not only one of the best safeties in the NFL, but one of the most important players on the Commanders defense. He missed just four tackles at a rate of 4.7 percent which ranked as the sixth-lowest in the NFL.

Mark Bullock, formerly of The Athletic, said on Curl while making the case that he should be extended,

“Kam Curl continues to fly under the radar because he doesn’t produce many interceptions, fumbles or sacks...(He) continues to play at a very high level in multiple roles for the Washington Commanders. He’s just as much of a key component to the defense as the four first-round defensive lineman and it’s time he was recognized as such...His versatility from the safety spot allows the Commanders so much flexibility with what they want to do defensively. On any given week, Curl can be trusted to matchup against good receiving tight ends, cover the slot, play a deep half or quarter, step up into an underneath zone or fake a blitz and sink back into an underneath zone. All of that he can do while also being a strong run defender from various spots on the field. Curl is one of those players that is underrated nationally because he’s played on a mediocre team.”

As PFF pointed out, the defense wasn’t the same without him. Curl missed four games during the 2022 season. During those games, the Commanders defense ranked 29th in EPA per play. That was a huge drop-off when compared to the 13 games that Curl was on the field and the Commanders ranked seventh in EPA per play.

Again, if Curl can get back to his 2022 level, he may be the most important piece of the Rams secondary.



In 2022 Curl missed four games. Via PFF, the Commanders defense was night and day with Curl off the field.



7th in EPA with Curl and 29th without him. pic.twitter.com/dtX09CtR2l — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 15, 2024

If the Rams end up with a top-10 safety for just $6.5M a year, that’s a bargain signing and fantastic talent evaluation. He’s just 24 years old and gives the Rams youth and upside at the position. Curl could potentially end up becoming one of the most important players in the Rams secondary, much like Fuller was in his four years. Again, however, he doesn’t come without some concerns.

The signing of Curl doesn’t take away from the fact that the Rams still need to add playmakers to the secondary. Defensively, Los Angeles is coming off of a season in which they only had 10 interceptions. However, Curl fits a need and could excel in the right role. It will be up to the Rams and defensive coordinator Chris Shula to find that role.