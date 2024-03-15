Random Ramsdom: Jordan Fuller is apparently meeting with the Panthers

Jordan Fuller was hurt during the the Los Angeles Ram’s playoff run in the 2021-2022 season. He’s still helped that team that year and is a Super Bowl champion. Apparently he may be taking his talents to another team other than LA, the only team he has played for so far. Fuller is reportedly meeting with the Carolina Panthers. We’ll see if a deal gets done (by the time you read this it may have). I am not sure what the Rams will exactly do at safety. It is unclear if safety John Johnson will be with the Rams during the upcoming season, but he’s apparently trying to recruit players to the Rams.
Do you have any thoughts on the Ram’s safety position? Thanks for checking out today’s links and have a fun (but safe!) Friday!
Rams Free Agent Jordan Fuller to Meet With Panthers (ramsdigest)
“Ranked at No. 59 among top free agents by Pro Football Talk, Fuller has been a reliable figure in their lineup, playing in 48 regular-season games, and starting 46 over the last four seasons.
However, his 2022 season saw a setback with a hamstring injury, limiting him to just three games.
Thankfully, Fuller bounced back last season, starting in every game and making significant contributions with 94 tackles, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.”
COMING HOME LETS GO!!! Go Rams!!! https://t.co/JtQCnAKt87— Colby Parkinson (@CJ51) March 14, 2024
Food for thought
Jordan Fuller Thinks Rams Were ‘Couple Plays Away’ from Reaching Super Bowl (si.com)
“Jordan Fuller joins Sports Illustrated from Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 58. The Rams defensive back believes the Rams were a couple plays away from being in Super Bowl. Jordan joined SI on behalf of Sleep Number.”
No place like home. pic.twitter.com/tZhDGqYppx— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 14, 2024
Rams sign OL Jonah Jackson to 3-year deal (therams.com)
“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Last Friday, the Rams agreed to terms with Kevin Dotson. Nearly one week later, they showed they’re not done fortifying the interior of their offensive line.
Los Angeles on Wednesday officially signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal.
The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jackson most recently played for the Lions, spending his first four NFL seasons in Detroit after being drafted in the third round (75th overall) out of Ohio State in 2020. Last season, he posted a 93.2% pass block win rate, according to ESPN analytics, and was part of a Lions offensive line that allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season (31).”
We've signed TE Colby Parkinson to 3-year deal. ⤵️— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 14, 2024
Random Fandom: Stafford is 30:1 to win MVP. You should make that bet. (By CDNGolfer on Mar 14, 2024)
“I’ve been a Stafford fan since he joined the league and it’s always been frustrating to me that he never got the accolades I thought he deserved. Playing on terrible teams meant the only time anybody, except for us diehards, got to see him in prime time was the annual slaughter on Thanksgiving against Green Bay. Fans, including the talking heads, were more likely to base opinions on scores, box scores and highlights of terrible picks he threw. Stat Padford was his nickname among those who didn’t know the real deal but some of us knew. Players knew. Aaron Rodgers knew. He once laughed at a reporter gushing over a Mahomes no look pass and said “There’s a guy in my division been doing that for years. Wears number 9”. Mahomes himself knew, trying passes he’d seen Stafford throw when he was a kid. The rest of the league is starting to wake up to the fact that 9 can really play and the talking heads are starting to gush about him. So why this year?
The Rams have produced a thirty minute documentary about the great finish to last year and it’s all about Stafford. I’ll post the trailer in comments in case you haven’t seen it but it looks great! It’s going to air April 18th at 8:00 on the NFL network and it’s described as;
“An all-access look at family life, the 2023 playoff push, and his return to Detroit in ‘Locked In with Matthew Stafford’.”
Loading comments...