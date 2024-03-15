Random Ramsdom: Jordan Fuller is apparently meeting with the Panthers

Jordan Fuller was hurt during the the Los Angeles Ram’s playoff run in the 2021-2022 season. He’s still helped that team that year and is a Super Bowl champion. Apparently he may be taking his talents to another team other than LA, the only team he has played for so far. Fuller is reportedly meeting with the Carolina Panthers. We’ll see if a deal gets done (by the time you read this it may have). I am not sure what the Rams will exactly do at safety. It is unclear if safety John Johnson will be with the Rams during the upcoming season, but he’s apparently trying to recruit players to the Rams.

Do you have any thoughts on the Ram’s safety position? Thanks for checking out today’s links and have a fun (but safe!) Friday!

“Ranked at No. 59 among top free agents by Pro Football Talk, Fuller has been a reliable figure in their lineup, playing in 48 regular-season games, and starting 46 over the last four seasons. However, his 2022 season saw a setback with a hamstring injury, limiting him to just three games. Thankfully, Fuller bounced back last season, starting in every game and making significant contributions with 94 tackles, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.”

COMING HOME LETS GO!!! Go Rams!!! https://t.co/JtQCnAKt87 — Colby Parkinson (@CJ51) March 14, 2024

“Jordan Fuller joins Sports Illustrated from Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 58. The Rams defensive back believes the Rams were a couple plays away from being in Super Bowl. Jordan joined SI on behalf of Sleep Number.”

No place like home. pic.twitter.com/tZhDGqYppx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 14, 2024

“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Last Friday, the Rams agreed to terms with Kevin Dotson. Nearly one week later, they showed they’re not done fortifying the interior of their offensive line. Los Angeles on Wednesday officially signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal. The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jackson most recently played for the Lions, spending his first four NFL seasons in Detroit after being drafted in the third round (75th overall) out of Ohio State in 2020. Last season, he posted a 93.2% pass block win rate, according to ESPN analytics, and was part of a Lions offensive line that allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season (31).”

We've signed TE Colby Parkinson to 3-year deal. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 14, 2024