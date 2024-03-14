Rams sign upgrade at safety

The L.A. Rams could be getting an upgrade at safety after signing Kamren Curl to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million. The 25-year-old Curl started 53 games in four seasons with the Washington Commanders and finished with 115 tackles in 2023. The Rams should have better tackling in the back end, if not better coverage.

2023 starting safety Russ Yeast had a missed tackle rate of 21.8%, second highest in the NFL, with 17 missed against 61 made. Curl only missed nine tackles for a missed rate of 7.3% and he has been a sure tackler since his second year in the NFL.

A seventh round pick in 2020, Curl played for Jack Del Rio in 2023 but Washington is undergoing an overhaul with new head coach Dan Quinn, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Washington added former Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn in free agency and left Curl open to sign with another team.

That team is the Rams and they should have him for at least two years.