Darious Williams named among best bargain deals of free agency

On Tuesday, the L.A. Rams made their first splash of free agency by reuniting with cornerback Darious Williams. The Rams signed Williams to a three-year deal which seems like a bargain given his level of play with the Jaguars last season.

Darious Williams recorded a career high 19 passes defended last season en route to a 21.6% ball hawk rate, 2nd-highest in the NFL (min. 50 targets).



Darious Williams recorded a career high 19 passes defended last season en route to a 21.6% ball hawk rate, 2nd-highest in the NFL (min. 50 targets).

No Rams cornerback recorded a ball hawk rate higher than 16.0% last season (min. 15 targets).

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports seemed to agree as he named LA’s deal for Williams among the best early bargain additions of the 2024 free agency period:

“Big money? Not anymore, at this position. Williams is returning to Los Angeles on a deal that doesn’t even crack the list of top 20 earners at corner, yet he’s fresh off a ball-magnet season for the Jaguars in which he logged four picks and a career-high 19 pass breakups. Cornerback is notoriously volatile, and going on 31, a drop-off is possible. But the resurgent Rams suddenly look a lot better in the secondary once again,” Benjamin wrote on March 14

LA’s deal for Williams was included alongside Russell Wilson (Steelers), Aaron Jones (Vikings), Gus Edwards (Chargers), John Simpson (Jets), Mitch Morse (Jaguars), Leonard Floyd (49ers), Jordan Hicks (Browns), Geno Stone (Bengals) and Jordan Whitehead (Buccaneers).

The addition of the six-year veteran was a solid acquisition even if it wasn’t all that headline-grabbing. Familiarity is what the Rams needed and they got that and more with much-needed help in the secondary. Yes, Williams is getting up there in age — he’ll turn 31 tomorrow — and there’s a legitimate question as to whether LA overpaid for him.

However, his level of play combined with the valuable veteran presence he will have on youngsters in the secondary will be worthy of whatever price the Rams signed him for. Unless there’s an immediate drop off in his play once the season kicks off, his age does not scare me.

C’mon now, this wasn’t anywhere close to the Titans way overpaying for Calvin Ridley so everyone can calm down for the time being.