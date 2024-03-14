The Seattle Seahawks just traded for this NFC East quarterback

The NFC West as a whole may be improving as we just saw the Arizona Cardinals recently trade for a quarterback, and it now looks like the Seattle Seahawks have joined in on the action. Seattle is reportedly trading the Washington Commanders for quarterback Sam Howell. As far as I can tell the Seahawks will move down a bit for a portion of their draft as the Commanders will move up. Seattle clearly thinks Howell adds value to the team or else they wouldn’t be making this move.

Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources.



Trade:

Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179).



Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152). pic.twitter.com/jCEivnjg9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Potentially a smart trade for Seattle as they bring in a new quarterback to backup current presumed starter, Geno Smith. Since the Seahawks saw Drew Lock go to the New York Giants, it’s fair to say that one way or the other Seattle needed to address their QB position. I am truly curious if Howell will get a chance to start for the Seahawks at some point. Last year, Howell threw for almost 4,000 yards, and I think he took just under 4,000 sacks during the season as well. He showed some real grit, and that can go a long way in the NFL.

Howell and the Commanders took on the NFC West last year, so there is plenty of specifc tape for each team in the division to look at.

The trade is equally interesting for Washington too, as perhaps it sends a message (and it’s no real surprise) that they may be drafting a quarterback with their first pick in the draft. The Commanders just added Marcus Mariota, so it would seem he will be the veteran backup to whoever else Washington brings in. Certainly something worth monitoring from a NFL perspective.

The consequences of this trade within the conference and the league may loom large. Time will tell.

What are your thoughts on this trade? The Cardinals earlier in the day traded for Desmond Ridder, and now the Seahawks trade for Howell. The offseason is continuing to provide plenty of news.