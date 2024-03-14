 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Replaced in free agency, former Rams starter signs with the Bears

Coleman Shelton is going to be snapping to Caleb Williams (probably) on the Bears in 2024

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Coleman Shelton was slowly developed into a starting offensive lineman over his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but now the center is moving on after the team signed Jonah Jackson and Kevin Dotson to huge contracts this month. With Steve Avila likely moving to center and replacing him, Shelton has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears.

This reunites him with Shane Waldron, the offensive coordinator of the Bears who used to work for the Rams, and probably means he will be snapping to the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams.

Shelton started 30 games at center over the past two seasons and was a part of L.A.’s Super Bowl run in 2021. He had done an adequate job at the position but now the Rams have two high-priced guards and Avila, a second round pick in 2023, could develop into an elite center over the next few seasons. Sean McVay previously stated an intention to keep Shelton but the signing of Jackson sealed his fate.

Losing Shelton will not count in the Rams compensatory pick formula, which only matters if Shelton was signed for a certain dollar amount per year anyway.

