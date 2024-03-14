A new QB is traded to an NFC West team

The Arizona Cardinals needed better QB insurance for Kyler Murray and found an opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons after they signed Kirk Cousins this week. No longer needing the services of Desmond Ridder, the Falcons traded the 2022 third round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for former second round pick, receiver Rondale Moore.

Ridder started 17 games for the Falcons in two seasons, throwing 14 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 84.1 and went 6-7 as a starter in 2023. With Atlanta hiring Raheem Morris as the new head coach and Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator, both off of the L.A. Rams coaching staff, then signing Cousins, it was obviously time for a change for Ridder. Now he will be backing up Murray in Arizona.

Sources: Rondale Moore is going to the #Falcons in exchange for Desmond Ridder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024

The Cardinals played the first half of last season without Murray as he recovered from a torn ACL and didn’t have good insurance behind him, trading for Josh Dobbs at the last minute.

Moore didn’t have the type of career Arizona hoped he would have and he caught 40 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown last season. Perhaps he will be better suited for Cousins and the Falcons. The Cardinals are likely to draft a receiver with the fourth overall pick in April and most assume it will be Marvin Harrison, Jr.