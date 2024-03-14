Rams moving Steve Avila to center is the right move going forward

The Los Angeles Rams look to be making a pretty significant shift on their offensive line in 2024. With the signing of Jonah Jackson, it likely means that 2023 second-round selection, Steve Avila will be moving to center. According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, “team sources say that as of now, Avila moving to center is the plan.”

While change can be frightening, moving Avila to center could end up working out for the benefit of the Rams moving forward. In fact, it’s possible that this had always been in the cards and the offensive line was set up this way heading into the offseason. This is a team that is re-building their offensive line as they shift from a preddominantly zone blocking scheme to more power/gap scheme in conjunction with duo, adding more variety to the offense.

Avila performed admirably at guard in 2023 as a rookie. The 36th overall pick made the all-rookie team and was one of four rookie guards to play more than 1,000 snaps. His 97.3 pass-blocking efficiency via Pro Football Focus also led rookie guards last season.

It would have made sense to keep Avila at guard. As they say, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. With that said, where the Rams were broken on the offense line was at center where Coleman Shelton allowed the most pressures in 2023 and opted out of the final year of his contract. Due to the circumstances, moving Avila to center, a position that he had shown success at during his time at TCU. While the Rams rookie was a very good guard, what if he can be a Pro Bowl caliber center?

Prior to the draft, Avila’s versatility was something that drew the Rams towards him during the process. After the draft Avila said,

“I couldn’t tell you where the versatility comes from. I know it started right when I got to college because that whole year I was playing right tackle for the scout team. I guess that’s probably where it started at. It’s great for an organization to have an offensive lineman that can move around. I take a lot of pride in doing so. I just want to work as hard as I can and be where I can contribute the most, whether that’s left guard, center, right guard, even if I have to bump out to tackle.”

Avila had shown success at center in 2020 and 2021 with the Horned Frogs, playing over 1,000 snaps at center. Had Alan Ali not transferred from SMU before 2022, Avila likely would have stayed in the middle of the offensive line. However, Ali was strictly a center at SMU and Avila had some guard experience in high school. It’s not as if Avila was significantly better at one spot than the other.

Avila had more starts at center than guard at TCU. It’s his more natural position and one that he had a lot of success in at the college level. Per PFF, Avila had higher overall grades at center in 2020 and 2021 with grades of 75.8 and 81.3 than at guard where he graded at 72.1. While Avila was the 41st best guard in 2022 via PFF, but ranked 14th in pass-blocking. He was the 11th best center in 2021 and ranked 12th in 2020.

The second-round pick also practiced and looked good at both spots during the Senior Bowl.

Additionally, Rams senior personnel advisor Taylor Morton mentioned seeing how big Avila was in person, as well as the work Avila did at guard and center live at the Senior Bowl and putting that versatility on display as what sold him on Avila. https://t.co/evv0AgiMn6 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 29, 2023

During Avila’s rookie season, it made sense to start him at left guard. The Rams had a hole at that spot following the departure of David Edwards and Shelton was an experienced player in the system at center. Additionally, starting a rookie at center where there are a lot more responsibilities can complicate things for an offense.

Now, with a year in the system under his belt, Avila will know the offense enough so that he can make the necessary pre-snap checks at the line of scrimmage and won’t be overwhelmed inside by defensive stunts/twists. His elite communication skills was something that the Rams identified pre-draft which is also why a move to center makes sense.

TCU got away from WZ/OZ in 2022 but it was a fixture in 2021 when Steve Avila was at center - showed plenty of quickness off the ball! pic.twitter.com/o7zRSABtxF — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 31, 2023

By signing Jonah Jackson, Avila will be playing next to a pair of experienced guards with Kevin Dotson on his right. With an experienced player like Jackson next to him, it should help Avila make that transition.

Again, the hesitancy or concerns surrounding Avila changing positions are understandable. With that said, Avila has shown versatility and comfort at different positions throughout his career with has plenty of experience at center. If the Rams can get the most out of their 2023 second-round pick by moving him to center, it’s a move that could pay-off in the long run.