Random Ramsdom: How would you grade the Rams offseason so far?

The Los Angeles Rams have completed a portion of the offseason. The legal tampering period has come and gone as the Rams made a plethera of moves. On paper it’s fair to say that LA has gotten better over the last couple days, do you disagree? Wherever the team stands now they will have a chance to get better come the NFL draft.

There are some grades below about some of the moves that the Rams have made, but I’d rather hear from you. How do you think LA did? Do you have a favorite move? Please comment on whatever you want and have a great day!

“Signing Kevin Dotson Contract: Three years, $48 million Dotson was the Rams’ top free agent all along and even after Les Snead said he expected the guard to test the market, Los Angeles got a deal done before he could field other offers. After seeing Jonah Jackson get $51 million and Robert Hunt get $100 million, Dotson’s deal feels like a great value at $16 million per year. It was important for the Rams to keep the core of their offensive line intact for 2024 by re-signing Dotson to line up alongside Rob Havenstein again after he became one of the best guards in the NFL last season. Grade: A”

DWill you sign on the dotted line? ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VlzSZUZbY7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 13, 2024

“The team returns a young and promising contributor from 2023 at minimal cost. RB Ronnie Rives may not be an NFL Pro Bowler, but his ability to slide into the offense and rest feature RB Kyren Williams throughout the game is vital to the offense. Much like Williams, Rivers is a bit smallish for an NFL running back, but he did rush 32 times for 129 and four first downs in 2023. And he caught all five passes thrown his way for another 22 yards. That’s not bad for 93 offensive snaps. Rivers is back on the team, not to run for 1000 yards, but to ensure that Kyren Williams can. With the value of early running backs signed to rosters rebounding in 2024, the NFL seems to be correcting itself as to the intrinsic value of the position. No running back signed for less than Rivers, not even lightly used Miami Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed. Good value. Niche role. Rivers makes complete sense. Our grade: B+”

We've signed DB Darious Williams to 3-year deal. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 13, 2024

“While we don’t have exact details of every contract signed by Rams players this offseason, we have a good idea of how much cap space Los Angeles has after its initial wave of moves. According to Over The Cap, the Rams have $12 million in cap room. That number accounts for the new contracts for Jackson, Robinson and Alaric Jackson’s tender, but it doesn’t include Michael Hoecht’s tender or the contracts of Parkinson or Darious Williams.”

