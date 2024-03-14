Random Ramsdom: How would you grade the Rams offseason so far?

The Los Angeles Rams have completed a portion of the offseason. The legal tampering period has come and gone as the Rams made a plethera of moves. On paper it’s fair to say that LA has gotten better over the last couple days, do you disagree? Wherever the team stands now they will have a chance to get better come the NFL draft.
There are some grades below about some of the moves that the Rams have made, but I’d rather hear from you. How do you think LA did? Do you have a favorite move? Please comment on whatever you want and have a great day!
Grading all of the Rams’ moves in free agency so far (ramswire)
“Signing Kevin Dotson
Contract: Three years, $48 million
Dotson was the Rams’ top free agent all along and even after Les Snead said he expected the guard to test the market, Los Angeles got a deal done before he could field other offers. After seeing Jonah Jackson get $51 million and Robert Hunt get $100 million, Dotson’s deal feels like a great value at $16 million per year.
It was important for the Rams to keep the core of their offensive line intact for 2024 by re-signing Dotson to line up alongside Rob Havenstein again after he became one of the best guards in the NFL last season.
Grade: A”
Grading the Rams’ first seven (re-)signings in 2024 free agency (ramblinfan)
“The team returns a young and promising contributor from 2023 at minimal cost. RB Ronnie Rives may not be an NFL Pro Bowler, but his ability to slide into the offense and rest feature RB Kyren Williams throughout the game is vital to the offense. Much like Williams, Rivers is a bit smallish for an NFL running back, but he did rush 32 times for 129 and four first downs in 2023. And he caught all five passes thrown his way for another 22 yards. That’s not bad for 93 offensive snaps.
Rivers is back on the team, not to run for 1000 yards, but to ensure that Kyren Williams can. With the value of early running backs signed to rosters rebounding in 2024, the NFL seems to be correcting itself as to the intrinsic value of the position. No running back signed for less than Rivers, not even lightly used Miami Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed. Good value. Niche role. Rivers makes complete sense.
Our grade: B+”
Rams salary cap update after initial moves in free agency (ramswire)
“While we don’t have exact details of every contract signed by Rams players this offseason, we have a good idea of how much cap space Los Angeles has after its initial wave of moves.
According to Over The Cap, the Rams have $12 million in cap room. That number accounts for the new contracts for Jackson, Robinson and Alaric Jackson’s tender, but it doesn’t include Michael Hoecht’s tender or the contracts of Parkinson or Darious Williams.”
Random Fandom: Tyrice Knight draft profile (By Ferragamo15 on Mar 13, 2024)
“The name typically suggested as the pro comp for UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight is Dre Greenlaw of the Niners. Before you get too excited, it is important to note that Greenlaw was considered to be a “bad” draft prospect. Per the experts, Greenlaw never should have become more than a special teams player and back end of the roster backup.
The year that Greenlaw was a rookie, the Niners signed Kwon Alexander to a huge FA contract that at the time made him the highest paid LB in NFL history. Alexander got injured in the middle of that season. The unexpected emergence of Greenlaw led to the Niners trading Alexander to the Saints in the middle of the following season. Instead of just being a ST player, Greenlaw has been a starter for nearly his entire NFL career, combining with Fred Warner to form perhaps the best LB duo in the NFL. The last 2 years, Greenlaw has piled up a total of 247 tackles over 30 games. He had an 81.2 PFF regular season grade in 2022, about the same as Ernest Jones’s 2023 grade. In the most recent Super Bowl, Greenlaw tore his Achilles running onto the field from the sideline, an unfortunate non-contact injury that was part of a series of “what if” events that prevented the Niners from winning the game.”
