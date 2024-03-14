Rams Reacts Survey: Has LA made the right moves to open up free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Los Angeles Rams have been pretty active to open free agency. On top of resigning guard Kevin Dotson, LA gave a 3-yr $51 million deal to Jonah Jackson and a 3-yr $22 million contract to TE Colby Parkinson.

Many would agree that solidifying the middle of the offensive line is a good move, especially with a veteran quarterback and a strong run game. However, could it be too much of a cap commitment with additional needs at edge rusher and in the defensive backfield?

This offseason has seen the Rams bulk up their interior offensive line, showing LA has a focus on controlling the line of scrimmage for 2024. New addition TE Colby Parkinson was one of the top-graded blocking tight ends in the NFL last year, and it’s probably a big reason why he’s coming to Los Angeles. Parkinson’s blocking ability could be a huge compliment to the Rams ground game, but did the team overpay for a player who is relatively unproven thus far in his pro career?

