Rams paid Demarcus Robinson the right price, will they add a running back next?

When the Los Angeles Rams re-signed Demarcus Robinson to a one year contract that will cost them $4 million against the salary cap, they clearly knew what the market would dictate for similar receivers. Though not many free agent receivers have been picked up this week, as opposed to a heavy demand for guards, defensive tackles, and yep, RUNNING BACKS, two who are somewhat like Robinson are Devin Duvernay and Noah Brown. They each got roughly $4 million.

And those two represent about one-quarter of all the receivers to sign contracts this week. Prior to Wednesday, the only two who got more are Darnell Mooney and Gabe Davis, both of whom signed three-year, $39 million contracts. Then Calvin Ridley signed with the Tennessee Titans, which we will come back to in a moment.

Compare that to running backs, as eight of them have already signed free agent contracts this week that will pay them more than $4 million per season: Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs got over $12 million, D’Andre Swift and Derrick Henry got $8 million per season, Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones got $7 million per season, Devin Singletary got $5.5 million, and Austin Ekeler signed a two-year deal with $4.2 million guaranteed.

Running backs seem to matter more than wide receivers. At least, this week that was true until Ridley signed with the Titans on a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million guaranteed.





Sources: The #Titans are signing #Jaguars star WR Calvin Ridley, completing their FA with a splash. A stunner!!



The 29-year old Ridley gets a 4-year, $92M deal with $50M fully guaranteed on a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Reza Hesam of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/GcKaDQ79RL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Ridley setting the WR1 market at $23 million per season could open the door for the Bengals to finally sign or trade Tee Higgins. So far, the market has been stunted by the fact that the only key receiver free agents signed were Mooney and Davis, while Ridley was the best remaining of the unrestricted players. Higgins was given the franchise tag by the Bengals meaning that they can either sign him for one year, give him an extension, or trade him to another team that is willing to give up draft picks and an extension.

The Rams have been considered one of the few teams crazy enough to do that and now we know that Higgins will probably want at least $23 million per season. Because the team currently has Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Robinson under contract, in addition to Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek, and they gave their guards a combined $33 million per season, it seems unlikely that Les Snead will be open to trading for Higgins anyway.

The other free agent receivers include Mike Williams, who was released by the L.A. Chargers on Wednesday and is recovering from a torn ACL, as well as Marquise Brown, Curtis Samuel, Odell Beckham, Jr., Michael Thomas, D.J. Chark, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and two other released players in Hunter Renfrow and Allen Robinson. The Rams won’t be having any reunions with Robinson, but we can’t rule out a signing somewhere at receiver.

What about running backs?

The available names include A.J. Dillon, Ezekiel Elliott, Alexander Mattison, Cordarrelle Patterson, D’Onta Foreman, Damien Harris, JK Dobbins, Kareem Hunt, Rashaad Penny, and Cam Akers, who wasn’t given the tender by the Vikings and is not going to return to L.A. either.

The Rams have a starter in Kyren Williams, but he was injured in each of the last two years and backups Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans are no sure thing.

Josh Jacobs' #Packers Contract

▫️4 years, $48M

▫️$12.5M fully guaranteed

▫️1 year, $14.8M practical



Cap Hits

2024: $5.3M

2025: $11.3M

2026: $14.6M

2027: $16.6M



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/zvczhWMeSz — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 12, 2024

The Rams could find a running back or two in the draft, but might be expected to sign a running back eventually. Someone like Harris might be a fit.

Will Rams add a RB or WR?

L.A. likely needs depth in both areas, but going after a name like Ridley or Derrick Henry never made any sense. Higgins was interesting to consider for a while, however the cost of a draft pick and a contract doesn’t seem to line up with Snead’s current priorities even if that’s the type of move he would have made in the past.

Instead, I would look to see if the Rams don’t get Cooper Kupp some insurance, which could come in the draft, and then add a veteran running back and a mid-round pick in the draft.