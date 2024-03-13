Rams take step towards retaining Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams have given edge rusher Michael Hoecht, a restricted free agent, a tender offer to stay with the team. It is not yet announced whether this is an second round tender or original round, but is likely to be the original round tender. That would cost the Rams a little under $3 million to keep Hoecht for one season but the Rams would get nothing in return if he signs with another team.

It would give the Rams the opportunity to match any contract that Hoecht signs with another team. If L.A. had given him the second round tender, as they did with A.J. Jackson on Tuesday, then the Rams would get a second round pick back if Hoecht signed with another team and they did not match the offer.

The most likely outcome here is that Hoecht will return to the Rams in 2024 and play for one season at $3 million.