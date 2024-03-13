What options do Rams still have at EDGE rusher?

The options at edge rusher for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency is dwindling. The New York Giants traded for Brian Burns and players like Danielle Hunter, Jonathan Greenard, Bryce Huff, and Josh Uche all agreed to terms with other teams. That means that the Rams may need to get creative to fill one of the biggest needs on the roster. Below are the options still remaining for general manager Les Snead.

1. Wait for Chargers to Release Khalil Mack or Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers are still $33M over the cap and must get under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A few things they can do to get under would be to cut wide receiver Mike Williams which saves them $20M. In conjunction with that move, they would need to cut or trade one or both of their top two edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Either of those players would make sense for the Rams. While someone like Hunter, Greenard, or Uche may have made more sense from an age perspective, Mack or Bosa can still be productive. Mack had one of his best seasons last year with 17 sacks and a true sack score of 14.5 via Trench Warfare which ranked third. Bosa has injury concerns, but the talent is clearly there when he has been on the field. He’s also just 28. The Rams need experience on the edge and this will be a situation that they should be monitoring.

2. Trade for Josh Sweat or Haason Reddick

Giving up draft capital would be less than ideal. However, if the Rams are looking to add an experienced pass rusher on the edge, the options are currently dwindling. Sweat and Reddick are two players that the Philadelphia Eagles have made available. Over the last four years, Sweat has been a productive player and is just 26 years old. That’s a player that the Rams can invest in going forward. However, he may not be a top edge rusher for a team. Meanwhile, Reddick has proven to be a top edge rusher for the Eagles and has 10 or more sacks in each of the past four years.

This may not be the top option, but it is still an option when it comes to acquiring an edge rusher. A trade for either player may not cost more than a late day two or early day three draft pick, depending on how desperate the Eagles want to move on from either player.

3. Draft an EDGE at 19

The draft is something that can get lost during free agency. Teams don’t need to fill every single need during the free agency period. While the Rams do need some experience on the edge, they may be better off at this point drafting a young edge rusher like Laitu Latu or Chop Robinson in the first round. Both players will have to make adjustments making the jump to the NFL. However, as they develop, they should be able to make an impact as the season progresses.

Drafting an edge would give the Rams a future at the position and a “pass the torch” type player for when Aaron Donald decides to retire. The early benefit of an inexperienced player may not be what the Rams are looking for, however, it may pay dividends in the long run.

4. Under the Radar Options

If a player is under the radar, they are likely under the radar for a reason. However, a player here may be worth taking a low-risk flier on going forward. A player here to watch would be Danielle Hunter’s teammate, DJ Wonnum. Wonnum is coming off his best year in the NFL with eight sacks. He also had eight sacks in 2021. Darrell Taylor from the Seattle Seahawks is another option as he brings good length to the position.

However, the player with the most upside here may be former first-round pick Derek Barnett. After leaving the Eagles for the Texans last season, Barnett ranked fifth in pass rush win percentage via PFF and his 16 pressures were tied for 13th. He had a pressure percentage of 11.8 percent which tied for eighth. He may not be the top guy that the Rams are looking for, but is someone to add to the rotation.

5. Anybody else available for trade?

The Jaguars tagged Josh Allen, but it would be a surprise if they traded him at this point. Outside of Allen and the Eagles pass rushers mentioned above, there aren’t that many players that would fit what the Rams typically trade for. They would be looking at players on an expiring contract heading into 2025 and that list at edge rusher is pretty thin. There simply aren’t any realistic options available.

It’s unlikely that the Indianapolis Colts would trade a player like Kwity Paye. If the Baltimore Ravens don’t pick up Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option, he may be someone to watch. At the end of the day, teams don’t part with good pass rushers very option and the list of 2025 players who could be available is especially scarce.