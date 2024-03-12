Are the Rams planning to add any more corners through free agency or the draft?

The Los Angeles Rams have made a number of signings during this negotiation period. It’s been exciitng for fans and certainly it’s been exciting for Sean McVay and Les Snead. One of the moves that LA was able to make was signing cornerback, Darius Williams. Williams helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, and went on to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who decided to release him during this free agency period. Now he comes back to LA, and he seems like the top CB for Chris Shula’s defense.

The reunion between the Rams and Darious Williams was one many predicted, especially with Chris Shula now at DC. More on the early-morning agreement to terms, his schematic fit (though you’ll probably remember that) and some intangibles for a young group https://t.co/abawOFwBGy — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 12, 2024

As of this writing the Rams seemingly have Williams, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Tre Tomlinson as the team’s primary options at cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon was the #1 CB for LA’s defense last year, however he is still a free agent. Could the Rams bring him back? It’s possible, but at this point LA only has so much cap space remaining, and the Rams may not be able to match what Witherspoon commands in a bidding war.

There are still other options available. For example I think Kendall Fuller (who McVay called a stud last year) is still available. However will the Rams be able to match what Fuller wants if other teams are interested? Are the Rams willing to hand out another contract to a free agent, or would they rather go into the draft and still have some options with their cap space?

Darious Williams: 2nd most valuable CB in the NFL last season (per PFF WAR) pic.twitter.com/5AJri6Pqyv — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) March 12, 2024

I have no inside source (shocking, I know), however if the Rams are standing pat at cornerback since signing Williams, then maybe that indicates Snead and the Rams are considering adding a top prospect on a rookie deal. Fortunately for LA they have a first round pick and other picks that could potentially be packaged in a trade to allow the Rams to move up. Will the Rams need to move up? That depends on if there is a player they want and where that player falls in the draft.

Perhaps the defense adding an edge rusher is more important for the success of the secondary and the entire unit. If the Rams feel good about who they have at CB then maybe they have a desire to fill in gaps and depth at other positions, however if I were a betting man, then my money would be on LA adding at least one other cornerback to compete in camp.

Two things to think about in tandem and as a sliding scale of sorts re. Rams as free agency "legal" tampering opens...cost ($ or otherwise) and age. Cost and age. Cost and age. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 11, 2024

If I were to make a second bet, it would be that LA wants to add an affordable but talented cornerback who could potentially allow Williams to rotate to the CB2 role at some point in the future (like when Williams was paired with Jalen Ramsey). If in fact the Rams want to add a top corner then they need to ask whether the draft or free agency gives them a better chance at finding their next shutdown corner.

Whether it ends up being another signing, pick(s) in the draft, or some combination of both, I do not think that LA is done working on their cornerback position. Do you?