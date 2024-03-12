Rams make $5 million commitment to A.J. Jackson

It was reported last week that the L.A. Rams intended to give offensive tackle A.J. Jackson the restricted free agent tender and the team followed through with that plan on Tuesday, but for a higher price than previously assumed. Instead of the original round tender, which would have cost the Rams almost $3 million in 2024 cap space and made it possible that Jackson would leave, L.A. decided to go with the second round tender instead.

That will cost the Rams $4.89 million in cap space and almost certainly locks him into the team for 2024. If another team were to sign Jackson and the Rams didn’t match the contract then they would get a second round pick in return. It would be surprising for a team to go above and beyond for A.J. Jackson, especially since the draft class is expected to be deep at the position, but you never know.

With Jackson in the fold at almost $5 million it becomes increasingly likely that the Rams will part ways with Joe Noteboom. The Rams would save $5 million in cap space to release Noteboom and after signing both Kevin Dotson and Jonah Jackson the team might want to find ways to save money on the offensive line where they can get it. Noteboom could accept a lower salary but he is due a $5 million roster bonus on Monday and that’s a lot of cash to give a player who will be a backup. He also has a $10 million base salary.