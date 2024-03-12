Rams free agency news day 2 tracker

The Los Angeles Rams got busy early on Tuesday morning, bringing back cornerback Darious Williams on a free agent contract.

Around the NFL, the Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans. Other running back shifts saw Aaron Jones sign with the Vikings after he was released by the Packers, and Nyheim Hines signed with the Browns. Will the Rams add a running back this week to complement Kyren Williams in the backfield? What about receiver and linebacker and edge? Expect more Rams news in the coming days.

With Monday’s news tracker in the books, here is an updated look at what’s happening on Tuesday. If you see any important NFL or Rams news on the Internet, share it with us and your fellow Rams fans in the comments section.

Rams News

Former #Jaguars CB Darious Williams is finalizing a deal to play for the #Rams, sources say, the place where he won a Super Bowl. It’s expected to be a three-year.



A mockup of what it will look like: pic.twitter.com/3el1g7XTwK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Other NFL news

Texans trade for RB Joe Mixon

The #Texans have been in the RB market, but patiently waiting. Now, they land Mixon in a surprise trade. https://t.co/3UN0pUZqWr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Vikings sign RB Aaron Jones

Staying in the NFC North: Sources tell me and @TomPelissero that former #Packers RB Aaron Jones is expected to sign with the #Vikings, just a day after being released in Green Bay. This sets up two revenge games next year.



He gets a 1-year, $7M deal. pic.twitter.com/ZhhfL633Vw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Dolphins sign EDGE Shaq Barrett