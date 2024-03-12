 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams free agency news day 2 tracker

The Rams made the first move on Tuesday

By Kenneth Arthur
Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams got busy early on Tuesday morning, bringing back cornerback Darious Williams on a free agent contract.

Around the NFL, the Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans. Other running back shifts saw Aaron Jones sign with the Vikings after he was released by the Packers, and Nyheim Hines signed with the Browns. Will the Rams add a running back this week to complement Kyren Williams in the backfield? What about receiver and linebacker and edge? Expect more Rams news in the coming days.

With Monday’s news tracker in the books, here is an updated look at what’s happening on Tuesday. If you see any important NFL or Rams news on the Internet, share it with us and your fellow Rams fans in the comments section.

