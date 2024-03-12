Rams make another signing, this time filling major roster need

After an active start to the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period on Monday, the Los Angeles Rams made another splash early Tuesday morning and agreed to terms with cornerback Darious Williams.

Former #Jaguars CB Darious Williams is finalizing a deal to play for the #Rams, sources say, the place where he won a Super Bowl. It’s expected to be a three-year.



A mockup of what it will look like: pic.twitter.com/3el1g7XTwK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Read: Rams make first signing of free agency: iOL Jonah Jackson

Read: Colby Parkinson will help replace injured Tyler Higbee at TE

Williams spent four seasons of his career in Los Angeles with two as a full-time starter, including in 2021 when the team earned a historic victory in Super Bowl LVI. The corner signed a significant free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the Super Bowl season, and he was released just before the start of this year’s new league year.

Jacksonville’s decision to release Williams this offseason doesn’t seem to be motivated by performance. Williams is still playing at the height of his powers and was tied for Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) fifth-highest coverage corner in 2023 while playing over 1,000 snaps for the Jaguars. He was tied with Derek Stingley at 85.3, and only grading ahead of him were the likes of DaRon Bland, Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, and Jaylon Johnson. That’s good company to be in.

Letting Darious Williams go to Jacksonville for two seasons indirectly allowed the Rams to get three 5th round 2023 compensatory picks.



The third of those picks was used to draft Puka Nacua.



Now the Rams have both Nacua and Williams. https://t.co/W0EmJX4man — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2024

Despite his slight frame at 5-9, 187 lbs., Williams is an outside corner and has fared well when used in that manner over the course of his career. It would not be wise for the Rams to ask him to play in the slot, and LA already has other options for that position in Quentin Lake, Cobie Durant, and Tre Tomlinson.

Read: Social media reacts to Rams’ active first day of free agency

There is some downside to this signing for the Rams, and they’ll need to add some size to their cornerback group at some point. They currently do not have a rostered corner over 6-1 with Ahkello Witherspoon hitting the open market and testing the free agent waters. Could we see the Rams select a larger-bodied corner early in the draft, or are they perhaps not quite done dipping into the free agent pool?

Stay tuned at Turf Show Times as our staff keeps you updated on all things Rams during the heat of free agency and leading up to the NFL Draft.