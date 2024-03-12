New Rams tight end Colby Parkinson could be a monster in this offense

The Rams for the first time in the Sean McVay era agreed to terms with free agents outside of their building during the legal tampering period. Jonah Jackson from the Lions and Colby Parkinson from the Seahawks. On paper, Parkinson seems like a potential overpay and a waste of cap space. However, there might be much more to the story than that. Let’s dive into it.

Parkinson is a local California guy for starters. He attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village. He ended up playing his college ball at Stanford where he finished his three years hauling in 87 receptions for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was good enough to give him second-team All-Pac 12 honors in his junior season and a trip to the NFL where he would be taken 133rd overall in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Parkinson was the eighth-overall tight end selected and went two picks ahead of Rams right guard Kevin Dotson and three ahead of Rams impending free agent tight end Brycen Hopkins. It does make you wonder whether or not the Rams may have had their eyes on Parkinson even back in 2020 when their division rival Seahawks plucked him in the fourth round.

What an absolutely wild ride it's been since 2020. Perhaps Parkinson was Sean McVay's guy all along. pic.twitter.com/iJpmYMcZH7 — Joe Baccamazzi (@JoeMazziFB) March 12, 2024

Fast forward to now, Parkinson is a Ram. He’s not only a Ram but he’s a very well paid Ram. He signed a contract for three years worth up to $22.5 million which is why some are asking why? Parkinson’s four year career thus far has led to 57 receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns. He’s really only produced in the last two seasons and is also only 25 years of age currently. So, is it safe to say the Seahawks may have underutilized him? I would say it is 100 percent plausible to assume Seattle underutilized Parkinson.

#Rams are signing Colby Parkinson to a three-year deal. Highlighted him in my underrated free agent video. Big fan of his game, young TE that wasn't utilized enough in Seattle. Could be a monster in this offense. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 11, 2024

Parkinson was in a tight end room throughout his career consisting of Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister and even former Ram Gerald Everett. It was not easy to get reps considering the talent in the tight end room those first four seasons but in addition, the Seahawks had the likes of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and now even Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With all the weapons in Seattle, it’s no wonder why Parkinson failed to put up any big numbers.

He finished his Seattle chapter of his career playing in 54 games and starting four of them. He will likely now have to start all 17 and beyond when it comes to being the new tight end in Los Angeles. The Rams did not sign Parkinson to be another guy, they clearly wanted him to be the starter out of the gate especially with Tyler Higbee’s status unknown post-dirty Kerby Joseph hit that tore his ACL. Not to mention, the Rams other options are another tight end who suffered a season-ending injury in Hunter Long and a young second-year tight end in Davis Allen who isn’t ready to be thrown directly in the fire yet.

Parkinson was the 10th-overall blocking tight end according to Pro Football Focus this year. It’s an area of his game he really made it his mission to work on. In an interview I conducted with Parkinson back in February of 2020 he unveiled that his biggest strength was his “routes and my hands” however, the big thing he was working on improving was his blocking. Fast forward four years later and Parkinson has certainly done just that. Which is why the Rams were so interested to add him to the fray.

Colby Parkinson was 18th on my top 30 offensive players big board. Parkinson was the 10th overall blocking TE per PFF. He's got enormous upside in the receiving game and is only 25 years old. The Seahawks barely let him cook in the receiving game. The #Rams won't neglect him — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 11, 2024

Why do I think he’s going to be a diamond in the rough and the hidden gem of the free agency period? Well, he’s still young, he’s built for the position, he’s flashed a ton on tape and he really has an all-around game. Often times in the league guys will get a big contract for not really doing anything stats wise but the league is well aware they weren’t given the opportunity and made the most when they were. That’s the case for Parkinson. This man is getting paid for the going rate but its the rate he’s going to be worth when it’s all said and done.

Parkinson offers a giant 6-foot-7 frame he uses to pluck footballs out of the air at their highest point and box out defenders as if he was a power forward in the NBA. What the Rams need that they will be missing with Higbee out early on is an inline tight end who can block but also be counted on in big spots to haul in the big throw. Allen can do that from time to time but Parkinson with four years of experience is built for it. What is the best thing about his game is the fact he seemingly runs by tacklers, he’s really good with the ball in his hands in space. Yards after the catch is a premium for most tight ends who normally go down on first contact but Parkinson isn’t one of those guys and he’s going to offer the ability to threaten any defense in the red zone.

Predicting what he will do this year is damn near impossible. However, with the Rams committing to the offensive line this off-season I expect they are going to use a lot more play-action with the run game going the way it should and the protection being on par for Matthew Stafford. Parkinson is going to be the fan favorite who comes through in the big moments and makes the big catch in the end zone. He wasn’t given that opportunity much but in the most important game of the year for the Seahawks facing potential playoff contention elimination, Parkinson hauled in a game-winning touchdown in blanketed coverage to beat Tennessee.

The Rams biggest issue on the offensive side of the ball was the fact they would stall when they got near the goal line especially if they abandoned the run. Parkinson identifies at the very worst as being a guy who could snag 8-to-10 touchdowns in the red zone from Stafford. The point of all this is to say how Parkinson transcends the stats. The Seahawks did not do him any favors, when his number was called, he answered and never once made it about himself. He exhibits the “We Not Me” mentality, he already played in an offense derivative of the Sean McVay scheme with former Rams assistant coach Shane Waldron. The Rams definitely know what they are doing adding Parkinson.

The perfect part of the contract is that he will be 28 years old when his contract is up so if the Rams wanted to re-up with him he would still have plenty of prime years left. Even better, this doesn’t mean Davis Allen is at a disadvantage, he’s 23 and will be 26 when Parkinson’s deal is up. The bottom line is there is no reason these two can’t grow together and create a dynamic duo post-Higbee.

If you have any dynasty leagues or fantasy leagues in general I would make it my mission to pick up Parkinson. Stafford targeted Higbee 263 times in three years as the starter. In those three years Higbee caught 10 touchdowns. Do not be surprised if Parkinson passes that in his three years with the Rams. This offense is going to be fun and what is more fun is the idea Parkinson is essentially going to be that guy no one saw coming.