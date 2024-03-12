Random Ramsdom: Why did LA add Colby Parkinson?

The Los Angeles Rams made a few moves on Monday. There are still some more potential transactions to be made, and there are plenty of reactions to be had. One of the moves that the Rams made was adding Colby Parkinson. Parkinson played tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, but it looks like he will be taking his talents to California for the foreseeable future.

Some may be asking: Why did the Rams do this? Isn’t this an overpay for an unproven player? The easy answer is they believe in the player. There is also the high probability that other teams were offering Parkinson a similar deal and LA wanted to ensure they got their man. That is speculation on my part, but I do think that Les Snead certainly took a lot into consideration, including other team’s interest in Parkinson before offering this deal.

What do you think of some of LA’s signings so far? Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“Three years and $22.5M is a hefty contract for a player who missed most of two seasons due to injury and has just 618 receiving yard and 4 touchdowns in his career. However, a competent blocker with the speed and athleticism to make things happen once he has the ball in his hand, the 25 year old could blossom in Sean McVay’s offense, a system with which he should be fairly familiar after spending the past three seasons playing in Shane Waldron’s offense.”

The #Rams have agreed to terms with G Jonah Jackson on a three-year, $51 million deal with $34 million guaranteed, sources say.



A big payday for Jackson, who will join the recently re-signed Kevin Dotson as L.A. pours big money into the middle of their offensive line. pic.twitter.com/iADLjj7a2Y — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

“Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks free agent tight end Colby Parkinson intends to sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal, including $15.5 million guaranteed, with the Rams, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Before playing at Stanford, Parkinson attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, which is down the road from the Rams’ training complex. Jackson was a pivotal part of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line, which has arguably been the strongest group on the team for the past couple of seasons. In 2023, he started 12 games, missing time with wrist, ankle and knee injuries. The Lions’ offensive line in 2023 allowed just 31 sacks — fourth fewest in the league.”

“ESPN has graded the biggest moves of free agency thus far and for the Rams’ deal with Dotson, they earned a “B” grade. Analyst Matt Miller said re-signing Dotson “was a must” with Coleman Shelton also hitting free agency. The Rams are back to building through the draft and smart free agent signings, like this one, after years of ring chasing by acquiring pricey veterans via trades and free agency. Dotson is the type of cornerstone linemen savvy teams acquire for cheap and re-sign at market value contracts. Instead of going after an Onwenu-type player, the Rams stay in-house with an ascending veteran who proved his worth in 2023. Dotson was the Rams’ top free agent all along and they didn’t want to let him even get to the market where he could field offers from other teams. Les Snead originally said he expected both Dotson and Shelton to test the market and see what was out there, but it seems the Rams had an offer on the table that Dotson liked.”

