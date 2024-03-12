This Rams free agent is still recruiting players to LA, does that confirm his return too?

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with Darious Williams Tuesday morning on what is expected to be a 3-year deal. While Williams had ties to LA, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, it appears Los Angeles also had some extra help recruiting him in the form of free agent safety John Johnson III.

Johnson posted a screenshot of a text on “X” Tuesday morning of a conversation between him and Williams where he can be seen telling the free agent corner to “go back home” to LA.

Call me Les Snead Jr pic.twitter.com/Xd1LDCThfh — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) March 12, 2024

What’s interesting is that Johnson will no longer be part of the Rams roster once the new league year starts on Wednesday, unless the two sides can come to an extension before then. However, Johnson may have tipped the Rams hand as to how they plan to handle the veteran safety. His active recruitment of Williams back “home” to LA certainly implies he too will be back with the team for 2024, or at least would like to be.

Johnson and Williams both were former Rams who left via free agency. Johnson rejoined Los Angeles last season after his stint with the Cleveland Browns, while Williams was released a few weeks ago by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a cap management move.

Williams comes to the Rams after a pretty good 2023 season where he was the number one ranked cornerback in both coverage and zone coverage according to PFF. He was also the number three ranked corner in tackling and had four interceptions. Williams fills a major need for the Rams at the outside corner position, however with Ahkello Witherspoon a free agent and the likes of Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and the unproven Tre Tomlinson the only other corners on the roster, LA most-likely still has some more moves to make at defensive back, whether that be via free agency or the draft.

For Johnson, he too would fill at big need at safety for LA. Their other starting safety Jordan Fuller is also a free agent this offseason, so the Rams could potentially lose both starting safeties unless one or both are resigned.