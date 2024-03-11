 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Rams’ early free agent spending spree

Rams made early splashes by signing Jonah Jackson and Colby Parkinson

By JB Scott
NFL: JAN 14 NFC Wild Card - Rams at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams are opening up the pocketbook and have been active in the early stages of the NFL free agency legal tampering period. They’ve agreed to terms with Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson and Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the reported signings. Drop your instant reaction in the comment section below.

Reactions to signing of Jonah Jackson:

Reactions of Colby Parkinson joining Rams:

Jonah Jackson penciled in at left guard; signals position change for Steve Avila?

Avila’s position flexibility was mentioned when he first joined the team. He had a standout rookie season at left guard, but now Jackson figures to take over the mantle there. Most seem to expect Avila to shift to center for his second professional season.

Could we look back on this position change as an error on the Rams’ part?

Rams finding themselves on other side of compensatory formula

For years the Rams have let their own free agents take better deals elsewhere and even targeted players that have been cut by other teams in order to manipulate the league’s compensatory formula. By signing Jackson and Parkinson, securing Kevin Dotson to a long-term deal, and not having any big names hitting the market, Los Angeles may not see a compensatory pick haul in 2025 for the first time in a long while.

Could we see them accumulate picks and push selections into next year in order to compensate?

