Social media reactions to Rams’ early free agent spending spree

Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams are opening up the pocketbook and have been active in the early stages of the NFL free agency legal tampering period. They’ve agreed to terms with Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson and Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson.

Reactions to signing of Jonah Jackson:

So the Rams have now re-signed Kevin Dotson at $16 million per, and brought in Jonah Jackson at $17 million per. Big spending to keep Matthew Stafford upright—and generally for QBs a bit shorter in stature, paying for guards is money well-spent. https://t.co/8CrCnpDMMl — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2024

The Rams are following the old Bucs strategy of the high priced guards — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 11, 2024

Rams have invested heavily in two guards over the past few days. Their ranks among 51 qualifying guards in PFF pass-blocking efficiency last season...



Kevin Dotson: #20

Jonah Jackson: #34 https://t.co/Zb3Lt9k266 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 11, 2024

McVay throwing cash to protect Stafford https://t.co/bM76PkDlxZ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 11, 2024

Jonah Jackson is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/LFILTdfZeB — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) March 11, 2024

Rams signing Jonah Jackson is further evidence of the transformation of Sean McVay. They've gone from smaller athletic OL to now harvesting big maulers to run it right at you and to protect Matthew Stafford. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 11, 2024

Between Kevin Dotson ($48M) and Jonah Jackson ($51M), the Rams have sunk $99M (!!!) into the guard position in the last week.



That includes $66M guaranteed, too — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 11, 2024

Not sure how to feel about the Jonah Jackson signing. Had been the weak point of the Lions offensive line last season.



With that said, he should have an impact in pass pro, especially post-snap. Good processing on stunts which Rams struggled blocking up last year at times. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 11, 2024

Reactions of Colby Parkinson joining Rams:

This move makes NO sense to me.



Career stats:

57 receptions, 618 yards, and 4 touchdowns.



He is entering his 5th year in the league. Dude is currently worth about $5… we really over paid for this one. Hope I’m wrong. https://t.co/F7miom8uMU — RAMS REPORT (@RamsNFLReport) March 11, 2024

I am confusion https://t.co/DsRG47M5t0 — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 11, 2024

Tyler Higbee has a big dead cap hanging over their heads, so would not expect them do anything there.



Colby Parkinson is very good in the running game, but I don't know if that's something you pay that much for.. — SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) March 11, 2024

#Rams are signing Colby Parkinson to a three-year deal. Highlighted him in my underrated free agent video. Big fan of his game, young TE that wasn't utilized enough in Seattle. Could be a monster in this offense. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 11, 2024

Unless Seattle re-signs Dissly on a cheaper deal or they re-sign Fant (who would surely command more than Parkinson), then it'll be a new day at TE for the Seahawks. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 11, 2024

Ok I get it now, watch #84 Colby Parkinson. Was graded as a top 5 run blocking TE pic.twitter.com/51Swp3bYgj — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) March 11, 2024

Rams’ interior offensive line will be up there with the best in football. Then you bring in a 6’7, 252lb TE who prioritizes run blocking and will have hair flowing out of his helmet…



Phew. Going to punch teams in the mouth at the line of scrimmage this year. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) March 11, 2024

Colby Parkinson getting griddy in the trenches pic.twitter.com/Sq59wwQSz6 — Rams Tapes (@RamsTapes) March 11, 2024

Jonah Jackson penciled in at left guard; signals position change for Steve Avila?

Avila’s position flexibility was mentioned when he first joined the team. He had a standout rookie season at left guard, but now Jackson figures to take over the mantle there. Most seem to expect Avila to shift to center for his second professional season.

Could we look back on this position change as an error on the Rams’ part?

Starting to think Rams may move Avila to center and sign a FA left guard such as John Simpson (Ravens). — Tom in Cali (@RamsBeat) March 8, 2024

This would have strong implications of Steve Avila moving to center, where he played at a high level for a time at TCU. https://t.co/D74HvMCVRD — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 11, 2024

Woaaaaaah. Steve Avila to C? We're going offfff https://t.co/JvmBJVaBVk — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 11, 2024

Steve Avila played more than 1000 combined snaps at center while at TCU in 2020 and 2021 and was VERY good there.



Only reason TCU moved him to left guard was because Alan Ali transferred from SMU before 2022 and was a center. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 11, 2024

I get the unknown when it comes to moving Avila to center, but that's where he'll play. He was fantastic at that spot at TCU.



Jonah Jackson has guard/center versatility, but just 24 snaps there in four years. Hasn't played much center since 2017 while at Rutgers. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 11, 2024

Kyren Williams



If Steve Avila moves to center, the Rams' interior OL will be massive:

Jonah Jackson: 6'4", 311

Avila: 6'3", 332

Kevin Dotson: 6'4", 321 https://t.co/M2oP18AUg7 — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) March 11, 2024

Rams finding themselves on other side of compensatory formula

For years the Rams have let their own free agents take better deals elsewhere and even targeted players that have been cut by other teams in order to manipulate the league’s compensatory formula. By signing Jackson and Parkinson, securing Kevin Dotson to a long-term deal, and not having any big names hitting the market, Los Angeles may not see a compensatory pick haul in 2025 for the first time in a long while.

Could we see them accumulate picks and push selections into next year in order to compensate?

The Seahawks get on the 2025 compensatory picks board with a 6th rounder for Colby Parkinson going to the division rival Rams. https://t.co/TiCiCD35hX — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 11, 2024