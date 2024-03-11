Rams sign tight end away from Seahawks

There was some speculation that the L.A. Rams could have interest in former Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, but instead general manager went in the same direction and a different player: The Rams are signing former Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson to a three-year, $22.5 million contract according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move gives the Rams a third tight end option next to Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, assuming that Higbee remains with the team and this is not including Hunter Long. Sean McVay, a former tight ends coach, now has a full room at his disposal.

Seahawks free-agent TE Colby Parkinson intends to sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal including $15.5 million guaranteed with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. Before playing at Stanford, Parkinson attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, which is right… pic.twitter.com/Z7h0Hbw0CC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Parkinson, a fourth round pick in 2020, gradually worked his way up the depth chart in Seattle and finally got a bigger role in 2022 when the team moved to quarterback Geno Smith and employed more 12 and 13 personnel in the offense. Parkinson can be used in a variety of ways and he caught 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He has just 57 career catches and four career touchdowns but could used more often in McVay’s offense and this now makes it clear that the coach plans to use more multiple tight end sets in his offense in 2024.