Another former All-Pro tackle hits market, should the Rams give him a chance?

David Bakhtiari has had an extraordinarily difficult time recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020 and the Green Bay Packers finally released him after missing all but 13 games in the last three seasons. But Bakhtiari wants to play in 2024 and though he will be automatically connected to a reunion with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets, should the L.A. Rams find out what it might cost to outbid them for his services?

If the cost isn’t too high, certainly Bakhtiari has the potential to be a massive upgrade on the left side of L.A.’s line if he can stay healthy.

David Bakhtiari confirmed his time with the #Packers has come to an end:https://t.co/dGIpolPxrG — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 11, 2024

The 32-year-old Bakhtiari is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time second-team All-Pro. He tore his ACL towards the end of the 2020 season and hasn’t been the same since. Bakhtiari missed all but the final game of the 2021 season and couldn’t finish his start and missed that season’s playoffs. He played in 11 games in 2022 but then missed additional time with an appendectomy. He was hopeful of a complete offseason that would have him ready for 2023, but being able to even complete a practice was difficult.

Bakhtiari played in Week 1 but was inactive the next week and missed the rest of the season after having another surgery.

Though Bakhtiari has had trouble with his knee for three years, he could be a great fit for a team that already has a left tackle but could use an upgrade like the Rams. L.A. could always start A.J. Jackson if needed and be fine but when Bakhtiari is available he would be a significant upgrade at the position. Similar to Tyron Smith, another all-pro tackle who is on the market because of recent injury problems, the Rams could add a veteran who comes at an injury discount and be a second option alongside Jackson.

With Green Bay releasing Bakhtiari on Monday, if the Jets don’t sign him, the Rams might want to try.