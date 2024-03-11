 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams free agency news tracker: Legal tampering opens on Monday

Will the Rams sign or lose any free agents on Monday?

By Kenneth Arthur
Teams can’t officially sign outside free agents until Wednesday but all of the free agent news and moves can be agreed to on Monday. Where will that leave the Los Angeles Rams by Tuesday?

The Rams have plenty of cap space to spend this year and they intend to do it. Even after signing Kevin Dotson. L.A. has the ability to upgrade certain parts of the roster including edge rusher and cornerback, don’t be surprised if they do it.

The Rams don’t have as much to think about with outgoing free agents. L.A. opted to not give the tender to Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams, or Christian Rozeboom, so look for them to look for edge, linebacker, and defensive end in their free agent meetings. Could the Rams also look for a left tackle or a wide receiver? Many options are available. Be sure to check out all the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams free agency news

None yet.

NFL Free agency news

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins

Bears sign RB D’Andre Swift

Vikings sign DE Jonathan Greenard

Titans sign RB Tony Pollard

