Rams free agency news tracker: Legal tampering opens on Monday

Teams can’t officially sign outside free agents until Wednesday but all of the free agent news and moves can be agreed to on Monday. Where will that leave the Los Angeles Rams by Tuesday?

The Rams have plenty of cap space to spend this year and they intend to do it. Even after signing Kevin Dotson. L.A. has the ability to upgrade certain parts of the roster including edge rusher and cornerback, don’t be surprised if they do it.

The Rams don’t have as much to think about with outgoing free agents. L.A. opted to not give the tender to Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams, or Christian Rozeboom, so look for them to look for edge, linebacker, and defensive end in their free agent meetings. Could the Rams also look for a left tackle or a wide receiver? Many options are available. Be sure to check out all the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams free agency news

None yet.

NFL Free agency news

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Bears sign RB D’Andre Swift

Bears are giving D’Andre Swift a three-year, $24.5 million deal, including $15.3 million guaranteed, per his agent Trevon Smith at Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Vikings sign DE Jonathan Greenard

The new stud pass-rusher for the #Vikings: Jonathan Greenard. pic.twitter.com/f3KKjEwRMO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Titans sign RB Tony Pollard