Who will the Rams sign to be the kicker?

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new kicker, whether they kick the tires (no pun intended) on a veteran in free agency or look to secure a cost-controlled player on a four-year deal via the NFL Draft. The team signed Tanner Brown, who they inked as a UDFA post-draft last year, to a futures contract and he’s currently the only rostered kicker for LA.

Unfortunately for the Rams, their options at kicker in the free agent market seem to be dwindling. Greg Zuerlein, who kicked for the Rams between 2012 - 2019, re-signed with the New York Jets with a two-year, $8.4M contract. Chase McLaughlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struck a deal for the kicker to return as well. Both of those deals were reported on Monday.

Before the onset of free agency the Houston Texans took the top free agent kicker off the board by extending Ka’imi Fairbairn to a three-year, $15.9M deal.

If the Rams are still interested in signing a veteran kicker, they’ll have to choose between the likes of Will Lutz, Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Brandon McManus, Joey Slye, Brett Maher, or another free agent that is flying under the radar. Perhaps a standout from the UFL this spring could be an attractive alternative for Los Angeles. Time will tell.