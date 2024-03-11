 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams add another big free agent guard contract to their books in 2024

Rams boost the interior of their offensive line, locking up the former Detroit Lion to a long-term deal

Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with free agent guard Jonah Jackson, who is expected to sign a 3-year, $51 million deal with $34 million guaranteed with LA, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jackson is the second big free agent interior offensive line contract handed out by GM Les Snead in a week after previously agreeing to terms with Kevin Dotson.

It’s a massive pay day for Jackson, who will provide even more help to the Rams interior offensive line. On the heels of resigning right guard Kevin Dotson, Jackson’s acquisition likely does not bode well for the return of center Coleman Shelton.

As it was speculated most of the offseason, there is now a chance we could see rookie standout Steve Avila moving from left guard to center. It’s also possible that Jackson himself could move to center, as he has previous experience playing the position at Ohio State, as well as a few snaps with the Lions.

