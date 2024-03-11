Predicting the landing spots for Rams top free agents

The Los Angeles Rams will have several players become available when free agency opens on Wednesday and teams having the ability to negotiate beginning on Monday. There will be a few in-house free agents that the Rams will be keeping a close eye on. Those players are Carson Wentz, Jordan Fuller, Coleman Shelton, Alaric Jackson, and Ahkello Witherspoon. Here’s where I believe each player will end up

QB Carson Wentz - Will Wait Out Market

It wouldn’t be surprising if Carson Wentz simply waits out the quarterback market much like he did last year. After how he performed last season in his lone start, Wentz will likely want another crack at a starting opportunity. However, that opportunity may not come this offseason. At some point, a team is going to suffer an injury at the quarterback position. That’s the type of opportunity that Wentz will be looking for at his next stop.

Bringing back Wentz would be nice, but it simply may not be a priority for both sides. The Rams have other needs to fill and Wentz is going to want a chance to start. That’s not going to happen with a healthy Matthew Stafford. Look for Wentz to wait out the market here

S Jordan Fuller - Buffalo Bills or Green Bay Packers

While the Fuller isn’t going to demand a huge price tag in free agency, the Rams may let him walk as they look to rebuild their secondary. Fuller is a smart player and a starting level safety in the NFL. With that said, the Rams may be looking to revamp their secondary this offseason

A team like the Bills or Packers make a lot of sense for Fuller. The Bills just cut Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Taylor Rapp and Fuller also have experience playing together. Adding Fuller to that equation would be a good fit. On the other hand, the Packers run a similar style of defense as the Rams. Joe Barry is no longer in Green Bay, but the Packers may look for a smart player like Fuller to add to their defense.

iOL Coleman Shelton - Stay in LA or Chicago Bears

The Rams are going to try to keep the band together this offseason of the offensive line. However, Coleman Shelton voided the final year of his contract, making him a free agent. Shelton is an average center, but one that the Rams have been able to rely on. They’ll most certainly make a strong push to retain him.

In the case that Shelton goes elsewhere, a team like the Bears makes some sense. Shane Waldron is the current offensive coordinator and was with the Rams from 2017-2020. Shelton knows the system and would be a good addition to a Bears offensive line in desperate need of a center. The center market has thinned out over the last few days. Teams in need of a starting caliber center could make a push for Shelton or simply wait until the draft.

OL Alaric Jackson (RFA) - Stays with Rams

The Rams did tender Alaric Jackson, but that doesn’t mean that he still can’t sign elsewhere. Los Angeles placed the original round tender on Jackson, meaning that teams won’t lose anything for offering Jackson a contract. With that being said, I believe this method was more so that the Rams could find Jackson’s value around the NFL. A team may offer Jackson a contract. It would be surprising if the Rams didn’t match that offer.

What that moves tells me is that the Rams see Jackson as their future left tackle or a significant piece of their offensive line. Allowing teams to freely submit an offer sheet allows them to find out what his value is moving forward.

CB Ahkello Withspoon - Stays in LA or Detroit Lions

Witherspoon will hit free agency and will likely have a market after his performance last season. He won’t be waiting as long to sign with a team as he did last offseason. There may be some interest from the Rams to bring him back and Witherspoon may want to be back. With that said, it’s all going to depend on if the Rams can bring him back for the right price. Witherspoon was good on the contract he was on last year. That wouldn’t be the case for $10M per year. At the end of the day, Witherspoon was a stop-gap cornerback as the Rams moved on from Jalen Ramsey. They’ll want to bring in a long-term solution to the position.

A team in need of a cornerback is the Detroit Lions. The Lions are a team that could pay for Witherspoon. Pairing Witherspoon with Cameron Sutton could end up working out, especially if the Lions can also add to the pass rush.