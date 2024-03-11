Random Ramsdom: Does Les Snead NEED to select a quarterback this draft?

The Los Angeles Rams look to be going with Matthew Stafford as the primary quarterback for this season and potentially beyond. The article below proposes the idea that the the Rams need to prepare for a life without Stafford ASAP. Whereas I am totally open to the Rams drafting a QB in the upcoming draft, I am not sure that it is required. If the right player falls to the Rams then I say take them. I think Stafford still has a season or two left though, so again, not sure selecting a QB is a requirement. .

“L.A. has plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, and 20 free agents set to hit the market this week, they will likely intend on utilizing every single one of those picks, and perhaps even acquire more. With those picks, there is one thing that the Rams absolutely must make sure to do - find their quarterback of the future and the heir to Matthew Stafford. And if they don’t it could be a massive mistake. As it stands right now, with the impending free agency of Carson Wentz and the mystery surrounding the future of Stetson Bennett, the Rams really don’t even have a backup QB, much less a developmental heir. In fact, just last month, Sean McVay echoed that sentiment impressing the need for a No. 2 QB. “Right now, we got Matthew Stafford, and really in our minds, we don’t have a backup quarterback that’s on this roster,” said McVay.”

Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids, and Mammoth fans, here’s my hour long interview with new team president Kevin Demoff from a few weeks back on “The Season with Peter Schrager”…https://t.co/hnErOUizNP — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 7, 2024

“In addition to a first-round pick, the Rams have 10 other selections on Day 2 and 3. Five of those are compensatory selections, which were just handed out on Friday. Tankathon ranked every team based on its draft capital this year, applying point values to each selection, and the Rams have the ninth-most in the NFL. Their 11 picks are worth 890.4 points, slightly ahead of the 10th-ranked Eagles (868.2). The Cardinals have the most capital in the NFL (1,468.9 points), followed by the Commanders (1,236.6) and Bears (1,089.5). The Browns have by far the least amount of capital with only five picks worth 377.8 points.”

“We don’t want to get into a bad salary cap situation like the Rams” the Bills GM said last year at a press event. But you DID go all-in and DID NOT get a ring. Enjoy your roster purge https://t.co/UD9rmqszI2 — LA Rams Fan Zone (@LARamsFanZone) March 7, 2024

“The Rams special awarded compensatory pick in Round 3 for the hire of Raheem Morris as the Atlanta Falcons new head coach did not change.

The Draft order for April. pic.twitter.com/Rsxohy0q60 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 9, 2024

LA Rams updated 2024 NFL Draft picks In terms of Top -100 value, the team improved ever so slightly. The compensatory pick in Round 3 was moved up from 100 to 98, which could be vital if the team has a coveted prospect on the board in Round 3.”

“Kevin Dotson’s new deal is the worst Rams contract given out during Les Snead’s tenure. This is how the reported salary breaks down vs various other OL deals. Kevin Dotson 2024, Rams 3 years, maximum value $48 million, average maximum salary $16 million, percentage of 2024 NFL salary cap 6.26%. Shaq Mason 2018, Patriots This contract was signed entering his 4th NFL season. 5 years, $50 million, $10 mill ave salary. Average salary as a percentage of the NFL salary cap in year it was signed 5.64%. Would you rather have Shaq Mason in his prime or Dotson?”