Should Rams consider a reunion with Bobby Wagner?

When linebacker Bobby Wagner signed with the L.A. Rams in March 2022, the expectation was that he would be joining a Super Bowl contender. After a 5-12 dud, Wagner and the Rams parted ways and the veteran returned to Seattle for the 2023 campaign.

Wagner is seemingly on the move once more as the All-Pro is unlikely to return to the Seahawks in ‘24. Should LA consider a reunion to make amends for his one lost season in Hollywood?

It was obviously a rough ride the first time around which contributed to Wagner leaving Los Angeles. Hard to fault him, even though the Rams rebounded and made the postseason this season while his Seahawks just missed the cut.

In his lone year with LA, Wagner started all 17 games and amassed 140 total tackles, two interceptions and a career-high six sacks. He was named a Second-team All-Pro for his efforts.

During his return to Seattle, Wagner made his second stint count as he led the NFL in total tackles (183) and assisted tackles (87), again being selected to the Second-team All-Pro team. Bobby clearly has plenty left in the tank and remains one of the best middle linebackers in the game.

The Rams tried to make a splash when they signed Wagner the first time, yet that didn’t turn out well. At the time, it was necessary for both parties to move on as LA needed to remodel a thin roster. What is preventing Les Snead from giving the future Hall of Famer a second look in free agency?

Wagner will be 34 entering the season, but his play has not dropped off the older he’s gotten. He was a quality mentor to Ernest Jones and the defense could always use more veteran leadership.

LA’s roster has drastically improved since Bobby’s one year stay. I believe the Rams have other needs to address this offseason. However, if Snead wants to give Bobby Wagner another chance at a ring, why not go for it?