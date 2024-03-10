Is this receiver worth more to the Rams in trade?

Given the way the league was going and the success that the L.A. Rams had with acquisitions at the position, I commend Les Snead’s effort to load the wide receiver room by using four draft picks in a two-year span from 2020 to 2021. Not only four picks, but two in the second round including Van Jefferson in 2020 and Tutu Atwell in 2021. Though the Rams were criticized for picking the lightweight Atwell much earlier than projected, and he did go ahead of names like Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the selection was still better than quite a few day two receivers.

Now less than a year after trading Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons for whatever they could get, the L.A. Rams must consider if it the right time to part with Atwell for whatever they can get. Another team in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers, might be a perfect landing spot at their time of need.

Should the Rams trade Tutu Atwell to the Panthers or any team willing to sacrifice a draft pick?

Tutu Atwell’s value to the Rams

Atwell was the 57th overall pick and yes Collins went 89th and St. Brown went 112th, but it’s not like those were close decisions or similar types of receiver. If L.A. wanted a player like Atwell, they certainly weren’t going to be choosing between him and St. Brown or him and Collins. Maybe Snead should have wanted a different type of receiver, but at the end of the day he’s been better than the next receiver picked after him, Terrace Marshall.

It is partly because Carolina chose Marshall in the second round that the Panthers are ready to make a big move for a receiver in 2024.

The Panthers are in the market for wide receiver trades. And Ian Thomas is back!https://t.co/r6mtY67Wsy — Cat Scratch Reader (@CatScratchReadr) March 10, 2024

Other disappointing receiver picks over Collins include Dyami Brown and Amari Rodgers, while names like Anthony Schwartz and Dez Fitzpatrick went ahead of St. Brown.

Les wasn’t the only one who made a mistake!

After doing nothing as a rookie and then totaling 298 yards in year two, Atwell enjoyed some success by catching 39 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He was a certain type of weapon for Matthew Stafford and unlike any other receiver on the roster. L.A. could choose to keep him as Atwell is cheap and still only 24, but he’s also a free agent in 2025 and the Rams should be in the market to add at least one more receiver this offseason.

If the L.A. Rams go into next season with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, and Ben Skowronek, THEN add a receiver through free agency/trade/draft, it is hard to imagine Atwell getting more than a dozen targets unless there are injuries. Though Atwell did catch a 38-yard touchdown in L.A.’s wild card loss to the Lions, he all but disappeared from the offense when Kupp returned in Week 5.

As Evan Craig wrote recently, Atwell may not have a future on the Rams.

Tutu’s value to other teams

Sean McVay’s offense is all over the NFL, so plenty of teams could have a fit or a relationship with Tutu already. The Falcons hired Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson off of the Rams, plus their only receivers signed for 2024 are Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, and Chris Blair. So basically, only one receiver. The Rams could attempt to trade Atwell to the Falcons.

The Bucs hired Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator and Coen was L.A.’s OC in 2022. Tampa has starters, but Atwell could compete to be their WR3 or WR4. Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings have traded with the Rams before, including Cam Akers in 2023, so Minnesota might be a fit as well.

Then you’ve got the Panthers.

Atwell is nothing like Carolina’s other receivers Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo, so even though the Panthers will need to make a much bigger (figuratively and literally) receiver acquisition, there would still be a place for Tutu as the third receiver. Atwell being traded to a team in the NFC South makes a lot of sense.

What would the Rams get for Tutu?

The Rams have a lot of draft picks already but a Tutu Atwell trade could always improve one or two of those selections by a round. What if L.A. traded Atwell and a sixth (pick 195) to the Panthers for their second of two fifths (pick 165)? Or could they shop him to Atlanta, here’s a fifth, give us your fourth?

It could work and be the best for both teams, as well as the best for Tutu, as his time with the Rams could have run its course.