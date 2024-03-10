Rams haven’t been spending on outside free agents; will that change this week?

In an article by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper this week on the best and worst free agency spenders of recent offseasons, the Los Angeles Rams surprisingly ranked 31st in the league in total AV (Adjusted Value) added through outside free agents since 2020. Only the Green Bay Packers have added less new talent through free agency and only three teams have spent less money than L.A.’s $92 million in the last four offseasons.

The Rams have added 64 total AV through free agents since 2020 and have spent just $92.8 million. The Packers have only spent $20.9 million and added 38 AV. The Dallas Cowboys were 30th with 72 AV added and spent $53.7 million.

Unlike in baseball with Wins Above Replacement, there is not an ideal statistic to use for this. However, Pro Football Reference has a statistic called Approximate Value (AV) that is about as close as we can get. It is not perfect, and that is something to keep in mind when reviewing the results of our study. Pro Football Reference describes AV as “an attempt to put a single number on the seasonal value of a player at any position from any year (since 1960).” You can find a full explanation for how AV is calculated here.

The Bengals have added the most AV and spent $286 million in free agency since 2020, while the Jets have spent an unbelievable $346 million. Green Bay’s dollar has gone the furthest, with each $1 million adding 1.81 AV to the team since 2020. But the Rams have had less success, 0.69 AV per million ranks 20th.

It is imperative to note that this calculation does not include TRADES though, which are just as important but left off the table for some reason by The Athletic.

Since 2020, the Rams have signed free agents such as Allen Robinson, Leonard Floyd, A’Shawn Robinson, and Bobby Wagner. But also traded for players like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Sony Michel.

The Rams figure to be spenders in free agency this week with over $25 million in effective cap space, but they could still choose to trade for a player or players to put that money towards. Having already re-signed Kevin Dotson, an inexpensive trade acquisition who also doesn’t count as an expensive outside free agent, L.A has already put some of its money where it’s trades are.