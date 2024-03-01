Are Rams likely to take a quarterback in first round of NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Rams will be in the quarterback market this offseason, especially as it pertains to finding a player to backup Matthew Stafford. General manager Les Snead could approach the position one of a few ways, whether that’s bring in a veteran or draft a quarterback for a second year in a row.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein listed 10 team most likely to take a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. Coming in at number 10 was the Rams. Said Zierlein,

“Matthew Stafford is still a quality quarterback, but he just turned 36 in February, so plotting a course of action for his eventual replacement would make sense. Even if Stafford remains the starter for another season or two, having a first-rounder at a team-friendly rate for five years while learning the ropes from the Super Bowl champ could be extremely valuable”

Whether or not you agree that the Rams should take a quarterback in the first round, the logic to take one is certainly there. Stafford is getting up there in age and it makes sense to try and find his replacement. First round quarterbacks such as Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and others have benefitted from sitting for a year. By drafting a quarterback in the first round, the Rams would be addressing a need by finding a backup quarterback. At the same time, they would be planning for the future.

With that being said, the Rams may not be in the market for a quarterback that early in the draft. Taking someone like Spencer Rattler later on who has the arm talent on day two of the draft could make more sense. At the end of the day, the Rams are a team that is looking to capitalize one more time with the core Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Stafford. Addressing a need in the first round that could contribute to achieving that will be in the forefront of their mind.

The logic of taking a quarterback early is there for the Rams and it’s hard to fault Zierlein for including them in this conversation. However, the timing of it just doesn't make sense. Had the Rams ended up with a top-10 pick, there may be more of an argument to be made. Sitting at 19, they are looking more at JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, or reaching on Michael Penix than they are Jayden Daniels or even Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

We’ll see how the Rams end up approaching the first round, but a quarterback simply might not be in the cards at 19.